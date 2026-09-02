Sporting Calendar 2026: Your guide to the biggest events
The only guide you need to guide you through the rest of the year in sports
It’s been an incredible 2026 for sport already. The World Cup was an epic tournament in every sense, Wimbledon reminded us why we fell in love with tennis, Tadej Pogačar picked up a fifth Tour de France title, and the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX.
But what about the rest of the year? Don't worry, we've got you covered...
All the sporting action you need to know about for the rest of 2026. From football to NFL and everything in between, find out your sporting calendar below.
September
September is highlighted by the return of the NFL and Champions League, alongside a host of UFC events and the Solheim Cup taking place in between.
- 4-13 September: FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
- 4-6 September: F1 Italian Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 8 September: Champions League begins — Get Tickets Here
- 10 September: NFL season begins
- 11-13 September: F1 Spanish Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 11-13 September: Solheim Cup
- 12-28 September: Men's Volleyball World Championship
- 19 September: UFC 331
- 19 September - 4 October: Asian Games
- 20-27 September: UCI Road World Championships
- 21-27 September: Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- 21 September - 6 October: Football Nations League
- 24-26 September: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 27 September: Berlin Marathon
October
October has four Grands Prix and the Rugby League World Cup, with Australia heavy favourites to win that. Don't forget Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico at the end of the month.
- 2-4 October: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 3 October: UFC 332
- 3 October: Super League Grand Final
- 4 October: NRL Grand Final
- 4-18 October: NFL London Games — Get Tickets Here
- 9-11 October: F1 Singapore Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 9-31 October: South Africa vs Australia 3 Test-Match Series
- 10 October: Ironman World Championship
- 10-11 October: UCI Gravel World Championships
- 14-18 October: UCI Track Cycling World Championships
- 15 October - 15 November: Rugby League World Cup
- 15-31 October: England–Sri Lanka–Pakistan ODI Tri-Series
- 17-25 October: World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
- 20 October: NBA season begins
- 23-31 October: MLB World Series
- 23-25 October: F1 United States Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 24 October: UFC 333
- 25 October: Barcelona vs Real Madrid — Get Tickets Here
- 30 October - 1 November: F1 Mexico City Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
November
November will see all your tennis needs fulfilled with the WTA Finals, the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Final 8. Alongside that there's the New York Marathon and the Grand Slam of Darts...
- 1 November: New York Marathon
- 6-8 November: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 6-29 November: Nations Championship Matchday 4,5,6 and finals day
- 8-15 November: WTA Finals
- 12-17 November: Nations League Matchday 4 & 5
- 14 November: UFC 334
- 14-22 November: Grand Slam of Darts
- 15-22 November: ATP Finals
- 19-21 November: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 24-29 November: Davis Cup Final 8
- 27-29 November: F1 Qatar Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 28 November: Copa Libertadores Final
- 28 November - 6 December: Snooker UK Championship
December
December is headlined by two brilliant Test match series, with New Zealand touring Australia and England heading to South Africa. We also have the Darts World Championships and your Christmas Day NFL games...
- 1-6 December: World Aquatics Swimming Championships
- 3-20 December: Women's European Handball Championship
- 4-6 December: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here
- 9 December - 8 January: Australia vs New Zealand 4-match Test series (cricket)
- 10 December - 3 January: PDC World Darts Championship
- 11 December: Emirates NBA Cup Final
- 12 December: UFC 335
- 17 December - 7 January: South Africa vs England 3-match Test series (cricket)
- 18-19 December: Formula E season opener
- 25 December: NFL Christmas Day Games
- 28 December - 6 January: Four Hills Tournament
Tickets for your sport
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