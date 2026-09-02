Sporting Calendar 2026: Your guide to the biggest events

It’s been an incredible 2026 for sport already. The World Cup was an epic tournament in every sense, Wimbledon reminded us why we fell in love with tennis, Tadej Pogačar picked up a fifth Tour de France title, and the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX.

But what about the rest of the year? Don't worry, we've got you covered...

All the sporting action you need to know about for the rest of 2026. From football to NFL and everything in between, find out your sporting calendar below.

September

September is highlighted by the return of the NFL and Champions League, alongside a host of UFC events and the Solheim Cup taking place in between.

4-13 September: FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 4-6 September: F1 Italian Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Italian Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 8 September: Champions League begins — Get Tickets Here

Champions League begins — Get Tickets Here 10 September: NFL season begins

NFL season begins 11-13 September: F1 Spanish Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Spanish Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 11-13 September: Solheim Cup

Solheim Cup 12-28 September: Men's Volleyball World Championship

Men's Volleyball World Championship 19 September: UFC 331

UFC 331 19 September - 4 October: Asian Games

Asian Games 20-27 September: UCI Road World Championships

UCI Road World Championships 21-27 September: Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 21 September - 6 October: Football Nations League

Football Nations League 24-26 September: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 27 September: Berlin Marathon

October

October has four Grands Prix and the Rugby League World Cup, with Australia heavy favourites to win that. Don't forget Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico at the end of the month.

2-4 October: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 3 October: UFC 332

UFC 332 3 October: Super League Grand Final

Super League Grand Final 4 October: NRL Grand Final

NRL Grand Final 4-18 October: NFL London Games — Get Tickets Here

NFL London Games — Get Tickets Here 9-11 October: F1 Singapore Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Singapore Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 9-31 October: South Africa vs Australia 3 Test-Match Series

South Africa vs Australia 3 Test-Match Series 10 October: Ironman World Championship

Ironman World Championship 10-11 October: UCI Gravel World Championships

UCI Gravel World Championships 14-18 October: UCI Track Cycling World Championships

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 15 October - 15 November: Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup 15-31 October: England–Sri Lanka–Pakistan ODI Tri-Series

England–Sri Lanka–Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 17-25 October: World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 20 October: NBA season begins

NBA season begins 23-31 October: MLB World Series

MLB World Series 23-25 October: F1 United States Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 United States Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 24 October: UFC 333

UFC 333 25 October: Barcelona vs Real Madrid — Get Tickets Here

Barcelona vs Real Madrid — Get Tickets Here 30 October - 1 November: F1 Mexico City Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

November

November will see all your tennis needs fulfilled with the WTA Finals, the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Final 8. Alongside that there's the New York Marathon and the Grand Slam of Darts...

1 November: New York Marathon

New York Marathon 6-8 November: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 6-29 November: Nations Championship Matchday 4,5,6 and finals day

Nations Championship Matchday 4,5,6 and finals day 8-15 November: WTA Finals

WTA Finals 12-17 November: Nations League Matchday 4 & 5

Nations League Matchday 4 & 5 14 November: UFC 334

UFC 334 14-22 November: Grand Slam of Darts

Grand Slam of Darts 15-22 November: ATP Finals

ATP Finals 19-21 November: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 24-29 November: Davis Cup Final 8

Davis Cup Final 8 27-29 November: F1 Qatar Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Qatar Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 28 November: Copa Libertadores Final

Copa Libertadores Final 28 November - 6 December: Snooker UK Championship

December

December is headlined by two brilliant Test match series, with New Zealand touring Australia and England heading to South Africa. We also have the Darts World Championships and your Christmas Day NFL games...

1-6 December: World Aquatics Swimming Championships

World Aquatics Swimming Championships 3-20 December: Women's European Handball Championship

Women's European Handball Championship 4-6 December: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — Get Tickets Here 9 December - 8 January: Australia vs New Zealand 4-match Test series (cricket)

Australia vs New Zealand 4-match Test series (cricket) 10 December - 3 January: PDC World Darts Championship

PDC World Darts Championship 11 December: Emirates NBA Cup Final

Emirates NBA Cup Final 12 December: UFC 335

UFC 335 17 December - 7 January: South Africa vs England 3-match Test series (cricket)

South Africa vs England 3-match Test series (cricket) 18-19 December: Formula E season opener

Formula E season opener 25 December: NFL Christmas Day Games

NFL Christmas Day Games 28 December - 6 January: Four Hills Tournament

Tickets for your sport

Looking for tickets to the sporting events above? Look no further than Seat Unique. From standard tickets to all-inclusive luxury hospitality packages, they have it all....