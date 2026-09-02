Philips Hue makes the best smart lights around, but installing them in every room can be seriously expensive, so I always wait until big sales events to stock up on bulbs. Amazon's Labor Day Sale is the perfect opportunity, with huge discounts on multi-packs of White & Color Ambiance bulbs, as well as strip lights and lamps to extend my smart lighting setup.

The best Labor Day deal I've seen so far is a two-pack of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs for just $46.17 at Amazon (was $76.99). That's the kind of deal I might expect to see on Amazon Prime Day, but this time you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage.

Looking for more options? Scroll down for my top picks in the Labor Day sale, or check out all today's deals on Philips Hue lights at Amazon.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Festavia 90ft Permanent Outdoor String Lights: was $399.99 now $216.35 at Amazon These permanent outdoor lights provide a welcoming glow all year round, and with a tap of the app, can be set to preset or custom themes for holidays and special events. No more climbing up ladders to fit lights for Christmas, Halloween, or parties.

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales