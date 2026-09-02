Philips Hue makes the best smart lights around, but installing them in every room can be seriously expensive, so I always wait until big sales events to stock up on bulbs. Amazon's Labor Day Sale is the perfect opportunity, with huge discounts on multi-packs of White & Color Ambiance bulbs, as well as strip lights and lamps to extend my smart lighting setup.
The best Labor Day deal I've seen so far is a two-pack of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs for just $46.17 at Amazon (was $76.99). That's the kind of deal I might expect to see on Amazon Prime Day, but this time you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage.
Looking for more options? Scroll down for my top picks in the Labor Day sale, or check out all today's deals on Philips Hue lights at Amazon.
Today's best Philips Hue deals
There's a huge 40% off White & Color Ambiance bulbs at Amazon for Labor Day. These are the premium bulbs compatible with the full range of Hue scenes and effects, and offer the widest range of colors.
These permanent outdoor lights provide a welcoming glow all year round, and with a tap of the app, can be set to preset or custom themes for holidays and special events. No more climbing up ladders to fit lights for Christmas, Halloween, or parties.
Perfect for illuminating paths, edging patios, and adding color to any other part of your yard, this water-resistant strip light can be bent and shaped any way you like, and programmed with preset or custom scenes in the Philips Hue app.
Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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