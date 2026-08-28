Amazon's 2026 Labor Day sale is live, and it arrives at just the right time. As retailers like Amazon and Apple have had to raise prices on their electronics recently because of the memory and storage component shortage, a discount is very welcome, and Amazon has done just that.



• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale



Amazon's Labor Day sale includes deals on best-selling Apple gadgets like iPads and AirPods, as well as its own smart home devices, including smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, tablets, and Ring Doorbells. The retailer also offers discounts on Labor Day favorites like small appliances, TVs, and popular home items.



Below are links to Amazon's most popular Labor Day sale categories, followed by the top deals I've hand-picked. Highlights include the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell 2K for $69.99, the viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for $41.97, and Apple's AirPods 4 for $99.



Keep in mind that today's offers are a part of Amazon's official Labor Day sale, which means you won't find better prices on Labor Day proper (September 7).

Amazon's top Labor Day deals

Save 60% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $59.99 now $41.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during Amazon's Labor Day sale, and the queen-size set is on sale for $41.97. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.



Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $602 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors, and its lightweight design makes it ultra-portable. Read more Read less ▼

Save $49.01 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399.99 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $499.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Amazon Echo Spot: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($40) Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon For a limited time, Amazon is offering its best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet for $89.99 — only $5 more than the record-low price. While it's not the most powerful tablet on the market, the Fire HD 8 has what you need for the essentials, including web browsing, email, video, and light gaming. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 13 hours, making it ideal for on-the-go use or relaxing on the couch. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $41.99 at Amazon You can get the all-new Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for only $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day Apple deals

Save 19% Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.



Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.



Read our full Apple Watch 11 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $49.01 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399.99 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day home & appliance deals

Save 30% Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $59.99 now $41.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during Amazon's Labor Day sale, and the queen-size set is on sale for $41.97. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Amazon deal brings the price down to just $49.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro Personal Blender: was $109.99 now $79.97 at Amazon Amazon's Labor Day sale has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $80. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. The Ninja Pro features two Auto-iQ preset programs that are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice﻿﻿ , and the included 24-oz cups are perfect to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $88.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $88.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors, and its lightweight design makes it ultra-portable. Read more Read less ▼

Save $115.01 Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum: was $565 now $449.99 at Amazon The Dyson V11 is plenty powerful, packing several attachments and an LCD display to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 60 minutes of run time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299.99 now $169 at Amazon There's a $130 discount on this top-rated Shark cordless vacuum at Amazon. Designed for pet owners, the Shark Pet features a low-profile design to get under furniture and delivers powerful suction on both bare floors and carpets.. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day TV deals

Save $16 Amazon 32-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV: was $159.99 now $143.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is $143.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $499.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 LG 55-inch C6 OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $602 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. Read more Read less ▼

Save $141.31 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,197.99 now $1,056.68 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Labor Day Amazon device deals

Save 60% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K (newest model): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. You also get 2K video resolution, so your videos are crisp and clear. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $41.99 at Amazon You can get the all-new Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for only $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Amazon Echo Dot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a robust smart speaker, Amazon has the Echo Dot on sale for $54.99. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather, completely hands-free. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Amazon Echo Spot: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Amazon Echo Dot Max: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Whether you want advanced features like Lossless High-Definition audio and Automatic Room Adaptation, or you just love the idea of a more premium-looking speaker with faster Alexa responses, the Echo Dot Max is a great choice. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($40) Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon For a limited time, Amazon is offering its best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet for $89.99 — only $5 more than the record-low price. While it's not the most powerful tablet on the market, the Fire HD 8 has what you need for the essentials, including web browsing, email, video, and light gaming. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 13 hours, making it ideal for on-the-go use or relaxing on the couch. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Amazon Echo Show 5: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to $69.99. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more. Read more Read less ▼