Amazon fights price hikes with its massive Labor Day sale — 60% off Apple devices, TVs, appliances, smart home and more
I've hand-picked all the best Labor Day deals from the retail giant
Amazon's 2026 Labor Day sale is live, and it arrives at just the right time. As retailers like Amazon and Apple have had to raise prices on their electronics recently because of the memory and storage component shortage, a discount is very welcome, and Amazon has done just that.
• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale
Amazon's Labor Day sale includes deals on best-selling Apple gadgets like iPads and AirPods, as well as its own smart home devices, including smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, tablets, and Ring Doorbells. The retailer also offers discounts on Labor Day favorites like small appliances, TVs, and popular home items.
Below are links to Amazon's most popular Labor Day sale categories, followed by the top deals I've hand-picked. Highlights include the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell 2K for $69.99, the viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for $41.97, and Apple's AirPods 4 for $99.
Keep in mind that today's offers are a part of Amazon's official Labor Day sale, which means you won't find better prices on Labor Day proper (September 7).
Amazon's Labor Day sale – quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $29
- Back-to-school: backpacks, tech & supples from $5
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Grills: Weber & Ninja from $179
- Halloween: decor, costumes & books from $8
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $186
- Patio: outdoor furniture, rugs & decor from $19.99
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $34
Amazon's top Labor Day deals
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during Amazon's Labor Day sale, and the queen-size set is on sale for $41.97. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
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The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
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This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
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If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors, and its lightweight design makes it ultra-portable.
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Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99.
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For a limited time, Amazon is offering its best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet for $89.99 — only $5 more than the record-low price. While it's not the most powerful tablet on the market, the Fire HD 8 has what you need for the essentials, including web browsing, email, video, and light gaming. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 13 hours, making it ideal for on-the-go use or relaxing on the couch.
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You can get the all-new Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for only $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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Amazon Labor Day Apple deals
You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it.
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The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
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Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
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This is another fantastic Apple deal, just in time for the new school season. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 on sale for $299, just $20 more than the record-low price. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
Read our full Apple Watch 11 review
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Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review
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The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Read our full 11-inch iPad Air M4 review
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The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
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Amazon Labor Day home & appliance deals
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during Amazon's Labor Day sale, and the queen-size set is on sale for $41.97. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
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Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Amazon deal brings the price down to just $49.99.
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Amazon's Labor Day sale has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $80. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. The Ninja Pro features two Auto-iQ preset programs that are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice , and the included 24-oz cups are perfect to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
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For just $89.99, you're getting a dependable, affordable air fryer. You're getting a six-quart basket and four different functions, allowing you to air fry, bake, reheat, and roast with the touch of a button.
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Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $88.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors, and its lightweight design makes it ultra-portable.
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The Dyson V11 is plenty powerful, packing several attachments and an LCD display to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 60 minutes of run time.
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There's a $130 discount on this top-rated Shark cordless vacuum at Amazon. Designed for pet owners, the Shark Pet features a low-profile design to get under furniture and delivers powerful suction on both bare floors and carpets..
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Amazon Labor Day TV deals
If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is $143.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.
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Amazon's Labor Day sale has Roku's best-selling 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $179.99. For that price, you get 4K resolution, an enhanced voice remote, and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
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The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.
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Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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Amazon Labor Day Amazon device deals
Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to just $19.99 for Labor Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content at the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside delivers faster app navigation. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver a more stable, consistent streaming experience.
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I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. You also get 2K video resolution, so your videos are crisp and clear.
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You can get the all-new Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for only $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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If you're looking for a robust smart speaker, Amazon has the Echo Dot on sale for $54.99. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather, completely hands-free.
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Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, schedule alarms. This Labor Day deal brings the price down to $69.99.
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Whether you want advanced features like Lossless High-Definition audio and Automatic Room Adaptation, or you just love the idea of a more premium-looking speaker with faster Alexa responses, the Echo Dot Max is a great choice.
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For a limited time, Amazon is offering its best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet for $89.99 — only $5 more than the record-low price. While it's not the most powerful tablet on the market, the Fire HD 8 has what you need for the essentials, including web browsing, email, video, and light gaming. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 13 hours, making it ideal for on-the-go use or relaxing on the couch.
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Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to $69.99. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more.
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Amazon's larger smart display is $60 off at Amazon's Labor Day sale. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch Full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when you listen to music or watch videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home.
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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