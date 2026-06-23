<p id="elk-e4159f3b-ccdf-40af-b389-1d82280b2a39">Welcome to today's live coverage of the best Prime Day tech deals from day one of the sale. My team and I have found over 100 deals on best-selling and top-reviewed tech gadgets that we've bought with our own cash.<br><br>Keep in mind while shopping that Amazon's Prime Day tech deals are typically the first offers to sell out. Our advice is that if you see a price you like on a product today, you should add it to your cart and check out before it's too late.</p>