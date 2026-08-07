My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: key information - Season 4 renewed before season 3 even aired

- Filming is underway and began in May 2026

- Netflix is predicting a 2027 release date

- Core cast expected to return

Who else has been left reeling after that shocking cliffhanger in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 ending? Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) feel more off the cards than ever, with the drag racing accident putting a fatal spanner in the works.

On top of that, Alex (Ashby Gentry) has finally admitted that he has feelings for Kiley (Mya Lowe), but her boyfriend Dylan (Kolton Stewart) has driven a manipulative wedge between them. Still, at least George (Marc Blucas) is very much alive and healthy.

Netflix has some huge questions to answer in My Life With the Walter Boys season 4 — but what do we actually know about what's coming?

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Luckily, the core cast and release window have already been teased (and I've got good theories about the rest).

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 release window

Our main couple. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has already confirmed that My Life with the Walter Boys is slated for a 2027 release.

While we don't have an exact date confirmed, the last two seasons have aired in August... and I've got a feeling that the streamer will stick with its tried-and-tested formula.

Filming has been taking place in Calgary since May 2026, which is another key indicator that progress is on track for an August 2027 release.

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“I know I speak for the writers, the cast, and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season,” showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall said in a press statement. “We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in."

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 trailer: is there one?

Don't be silly. It took us until the middle of July 2026 to get one for season 3, so expect the first full trailer to arrive around four weeks before the fourth season does.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're expecting the following main cast members to return for My Life with the Walter Boys season 4:

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

Noah LaLonde as Cole

Ashby Gentry as Alex

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

Marc Blucas as George

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Johnny Link as Will

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Myles Perez as Lee

Alisha Newton as Erin

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Ellie O’Brien as Grace

Kolton Stewart as Dylan

Natalie Sharp as Blake

Alex Quijano as Richard

Ashley Tavares as Tara

Dean Petriw as Jordan

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Lennix James as Benny

Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

Chad Rook as Mac

Naveen Paddock as Eliot

Erin Karpluk as Hannah

There are question marks around Fogelmanis and Link's return, as both Will and Nathan were set to leave the family home at the end of season 3.

We can also expect new faces to join the cast, so watch this space.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 plot predictions

This is exactly where I want to be. (Image credit: Netflix)

Disclaimer Spoilers for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 ahead.

“Our story’s about love and romance and love triangles and all those teenage trials and tribulations around those things, and we’re not going to divert from those — so much, much more of that to come in Season 4," Halsall told Netflix.

But what does this actually mean?

Obviously, the first thing we need to find out in season 4 is whether Cole is hurt. His car is flipped enough times for there to be some serious damage, but it's difficult to tell what that is in the season 3 cliffhanger.

Then, of course, there's the question of whether Jackie actually follows through with her kiss with Eliot. I've got a sneaking suspicion that she'll pull away at the last second... but perhaps that's wishful thinking. It's certainly a moment that her future relationship with Cole could hinge on, if he pulls through.

Kiley will hopefully break up with Dylan and finally see that she should have been with Alex all along, but this isn't something that Dylan is likely to take quietly. Expect more overt tension between him and Alex, put it that way.

What is more difficult to tell is whether we'll see how Will and Nathan get on after they fly the nest, but the remaining Walter kids prepping for university is likely to feature heavily.

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