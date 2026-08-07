My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: release window and everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show's return
Filming is currently underway
- Season 4 renewed before season 3 even aired
- Filming is underway and began in May 2026
- Netflix is predicting a 2027 release date
- Core cast expected to return
Who else has been left reeling after that shocking cliffhanger in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 ending? Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) feel more off the cards than ever, with the drag racing accident putting a fatal spanner in the works.
On top of that, Alex (Ashby Gentry) has finally admitted that he has feelings for Kiley (Mya Lowe), but her boyfriend Dylan (Kolton Stewart) has driven a manipulative wedge between them. Still, at least George (Marc Blucas) is very much alive and healthy.
Netflix has some huge questions to answer in My Life With the Walter Boys season 4 — but what do we actually know about what's coming?
Luckily, the core cast and release window have already been teased (and I've got good theories about the rest).
My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 release window
Netflix has already confirmed that My Life with the Walter Boys is slated for a 2027 release.
While we don't have an exact date confirmed, the last two seasons have aired in August... and I've got a feeling that the streamer will stick with its tried-and-tested formula.
Filming has been taking place in Calgary since May 2026, which is another key indicator that progress is on track for an August 2027 release.
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“I know I speak for the writers, the cast, and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season,” showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall said in a press statement. “We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in."
My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 trailer: is there one?
Don't be silly. It took us until the middle of July 2026 to get one for season 3, so expect the first full trailer to arrive around four weeks before the fourth season does.
My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 cast
We're expecting the following main cast members to return for My Life with the Walter Boys season 4:
- Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie
- Noah LaLonde as Cole
- Ashby Gentry as Alex
- Sarah Rafferty as Katherine
- Marc Blucas as George
- Connor Stanhope as Danny
- Jaylan Evans as Skylar
- Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan
- Johnny Link as Will
- Isaac Arellanes as Isaac
- Myles Perez as Lee
- Alisha Newton as Erin
- Mya Lowe as Kiley
- Ellie O’Brien as Grace
- Kolton Stewart as Dylan
- Natalie Sharp as Blake
- Alex Quijano as Richard
- Ashley Tavares as Tara
- Dean Petriw as Jordan
- Alix West Lefler as Parker
- Lennix James as Benny
- Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia
- Chad Rook as Mac
- Naveen Paddock as Eliot
- Erin Karpluk as Hannah
There are question marks around Fogelmanis and Link's return, as both Will and Nathan were set to leave the family home at the end of season 3.
We can also expect new faces to join the cast, so watch this space.
My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 plot predictions
Spoilers for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 ahead.
“Our story’s about love and romance and love triangles and all those teenage trials and tribulations around those things, and we’re not going to divert from those — so much, much more of that to come in Season 4," Halsall told Netflix.
But what does this actually mean?
Obviously, the first thing we need to find out in season 4 is whether Cole is hurt. His car is flipped enough times for there to be some serious damage, but it's difficult to tell what that is in the season 3 cliffhanger.
Then, of course, there's the question of whether Jackie actually follows through with her kiss with Eliot. I've got a sneaking suspicion that she'll pull away at the last second... but perhaps that's wishful thinking. It's certainly a moment that her future relationship with Cole could hinge on, if he pulls through.
Kiley will hopefully break up with Dylan and finally see that she should have been with Alex all along, but this isn't something that Dylan is likely to take quietly. Expect more overt tension between him and Alex, put it that way.
What is more difficult to tell is whether we'll see how Will and Nathan get on after they fly the nest, but the remaining Walter kids prepping for university is likely to feature heavily.
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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