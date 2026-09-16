TechRadar Readers' Choice Awards 2026 voting is open now — help choose the best tech of the last 12 months!

It's time for TechRadar's annual tech awards, and this year we're doing it differently. For the first time, we have a complete set of categories where the winners are chosen 100% by you, the TechRadar readers.

The TechRadar Readers' Choice Awards 2026 comprises nearly 100 categories, ranging from phones to drones, TVs to ereaders, Bluetooth speakers to air fryers.

In for survey below, you can vote in every one of the our categories — but don't worry if you want to just vote in the areas you most care about, we've got you covered. Just below are links to vote in limited areas only, so you don't have to go through all the questions.

The shortlists were chosen by TechRadar's editors based on the best products we've tested or the most popular products of the year. You'll need to vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Wednesday October 7th 2026 for it to be counted.

Once the deadline has passed at 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Wednesday October 7th 2026, we'll tally your votes to find the winners in each category.

We'll announce the winners in our big TechRadar Awards 2026 Week, starting Monday October 19th. We'll reveal the winners of the Reader's Choice Awards, as well as the winners of our TechRadar Product of the Year Awards, which are chosen solely by our expert judges.

How many products will do the double? We'll be so curious to see — but right now, all you can do is vote for what you think should win, so vote away!

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