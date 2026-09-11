What a busy week it's been in the world of tech! While we all thought Apple would dominate the news cycle with its new lineup of smartwatches, earbuds, and phones (including its first-ever foldable), it was Nintendo and Rockstar who proved to be even more popular with preorders for its upcoming hardware.

I won't say more, as it'll spoil the puzzle below, so I'll just leave you to it. Enjoy!

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So, yes, it's been a good week for fans of Zelda and Grand Theft Auto who love to grow their collection of related tech and memorabilia. I've spent most of my week with the gaming team helping them (and you) hunt down the latest stock and availability. If you we're trying to get any of the hardware, I hope you were able to — it was a bit chaotic.

It reminded me of my days around the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X when we desperately searching for any consoles to buy. It was a nightmare at the time, but looking back, it was so satisfying learning when and how each retailer restocked, and finally finding consoles for friends or people that had been searching for ages.

It is less fun that the experience of buying almost anything like this online now is generally unpleasant. So much refreshing and queueing, and so many last-minute error messages that make the whole thing ten times more stressful than it really needs to be.

And then when you see super-inflated listing at three times the price on eBay you just feel so deflated. Hopefully our coverage was able to get these limited edition controllers and consoles into the hands of real fans — and you can enjoy them fully when they arrive later this year.

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