NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 11 (game #1188)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Connections today (game #1188) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PROCESS

LUCK

JOURNAL

DIGEST

EXERCISE

ABSORB

PLANNER

ENVELOPE

UNPLUG

AGENDA

TAKE IN

BAND

PHOTOGRAPHER

MEDITATE

FLORIST

LIMITS

NYT Connections today (game #1188) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Wedding employees

Wedding employees GREEN: Deep thoughts

Deep thoughts BLUE: Look after your wellbeing

Look after your wellbeing PURPLE: Move forward

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1188) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PEOPLE HIRED FOR AN EVENT

PEOPLE HIRED FOR AN EVENT GREEN: INTERNALIZE

INTERNALIZE BLUE: WAYS TO PRACTICE SELF-CARE

WAYS TO PRACTICE SELF-CARE PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PUSHED METAPHORICALLY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1188) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1188, are…

YELLOW: PEOPLE HIRED FOR AN EVENT: BAND, FLORIST, PHOTOGRAPHER, PLANNER

BAND, FLORIST, PHOTOGRAPHER, PLANNER GREEN: INTERNALIZE: ABSORB, DIGEST, PROCESS, TAKE IN

ABSORB, DIGEST, PROCESS, TAKE IN BLUE: WAYS TO PRACTICE SELF-CARE: EXERCISE, JOURNAL, MEDITATE, UNPLUG

EXERCISE, JOURNAL, MEDITATE, UNPLUG PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PUSHED METAPHORICALLY: AGENDA, ENVELOPE, LIMITS, LUCK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

If only I had pushed the ENVELOPE I could have got a purple first.

Alas, before seeing THINGS THAT ARE PUSHED METAPHORICALLY I had already made a mistake, linking DIGEST, JOURNAL, AGENDA and PLANNER thinking these were forms of written documentation.

Fortunately, my error was a minor hiccup and some light thought, rather than the deep variety, helped me connect INTERNALIZE and WAYS TO PRACTICE SELF-CARE.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, September 10, 2026, game #1187)

YELLOW: CHEMICAL ELEMENTS ACTINIUM, KRYPTON, LEAD, SULFUR

ACTINIUM, KRYPTON, LEAD, SULFUR GREEN: WHAT YOU MIGHT SEE STICKING OUT OF A WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER, CATIO, CLOTHESLINE, FLOWER BOX

AIR CONDITIONER, CATIO, CLOTHESLINE, FLOWER BOX BLUE: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN CLASSICS: ATLANTIC CITY, BADLANDS, BORN TO RUN, THUNDER ROAD

ATLANTIC CITY, BADLANDS, BORN TO RUN, THUNDER ROAD PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "HAPPENING NOW" ADULT CONTEMPORARY, ALTERNATING CURRENT, REPRESENT, SEXTANT