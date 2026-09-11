Meta is begging some employees to step up and become managers again

Meta wants to upgrade ex-managers back to managers

7,000 workers were moved into the Applied AI org earlier this year

Company's CTO admitted previous workforce changes were "atrocious"

Meta has reportedly partially reversed its decision to push for flatter, manager-light teams by asking some employees in its Applied AI business to move from individual contributor roles back into managerial positions.

New Business Insider reporting suggests Meta is asking certain workers to volunteer themselves as managers rather than forcing them into it, but without the company sharing comment on the matter, it's unclear how workers who refuse may be impacted.

As for the business itself, it's a pretty new one that was established this year, with around 7,000 employees shifted under the Applied AI umbrella.

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Meta wanted fewer managers, now it wants more

Some of the workers who were previously assigned as managers were reassigned as individual contributors when they joined the Applied AI org, with Business Insider previously reporting how many workers felt they'd effectively been "drafted" into the business, highlighting ongoing friction internally.

The manager-light stance comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 'Year of Efficiency' announcement in 2023, when he argued that a flatter organization could be more nimble and better poised for change.

With the company as a whole now on track to spend over $130 billion this year on AI chips and infrastructure, it's possible that a growing Applied AI organization could be behind the need for more traditional management.

Still, Zuckerberg's efficiency-driven, manager-light program seems to remain in force across other areas of the business, with this push for new managers looking to only be affecting Applied AI.

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Separately, CTO Andrew Bosworth previously admitted that Meta's rollout of its new AI division was "atrocious" (via Wired), promising better communication for future changes.

"We shook up the management structure that was providing you stability while rapid changes in strategy, including the boom/bust cycle of hiring, left entire teams in the lurch," he admitted.

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