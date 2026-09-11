Connecting defense capability for operational advantage

Defense is operating in an environment where the pace of change continues to increase. Adversaries are adapting quickly and technology development cycles are becoming shorter. The boundaries between physical and digital operations are also becoming harder to define, while military commanders have more information available to them than ever before.

Barry Zielinski Social Links Navigation Strategy and Development Director at Telent.

This changes how operational advantage is achieved. The performance of an individual platform or system remains important, but so does its ability to work effectively within the wider operational environment. Information needs to move securely to where it is needed, supporting decisions and action across different domains.

As new technologies are introduced, integration will become an increasingly important part of defense capability. The challenge is making sure innovation can be put to practical use alongside the systems and infrastructure already supporting operations.

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Connecting technology across defence

Conversations around defense innovation often focus on AI, autonomous systems, advanced sensors, cyber capability and space assets. Each has a significant role to play, but none operates in isolation.

Information gathered by one system may need to be shared across multiple domains before it supports an operational decision. Networks, data, command systems and people all contribute to that process. The value of any individual technology is linked to how effectively it connects with the wider operational environment.

This principle also applies to the infrastructure supporting military operations. Communications networks, operational facilities and digital systems all contribute to creating an environment where information can move securely and reliably. As these environments evolve, resilience and security must be designed from the outset though approaches such as secure-by-design and zero-trust principles.

Strengthening the foundations of operational capability

AI has become one of the defining topics in defense. Its ability to process information and support decision-making has significant potential, but those capabilities depend on the quality of the data available and the resilience of the infrastructure that carries it.

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Reliable communications, trusted data and secure networks remain fundamental to operational effectiveness. If those foundations are unavailable or compromised, the benefits of advanced technologies are reduced.

Therefore, creating decision advantage is not simply a technology challenge. It is an infrastructure and digital challenge and increasingly, a collaboration challenge.

For organizations supporting critical infrastructure, this has become an increasingly familiar challenge. Communications, operational technology, and digital infrastructure must work together to create environments where reliability cannot be compromised.

Keeping people at the heart of automation

Automation is attracting considerable attention across defense as organizations are looking to improve efficiency and increase operational tempo. However, automation should never be viewed as an end.

Its greatest value often comes from reducing routine activity rather than replacing people. Predictive maintenance, autonomous monitoring, automated network management and logistics optimization all help reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks, allowing highly trained personnel to focus on areas where experience and judgement remain essential.

The most effective technologies do not replace human capability - they amplify it.

The infrastructure supporting multi-domain operations

As operations become increasingly integrated across land, sea, air, cyber and space, infrastructure is taking on greater strategic importance. Communications, transport, energy, and digital systems all contribute to operational capability, showing how infrastructure and technology are becoming increasingly interdependent.

The movement of people, information, energy, and capability all contribute to operational readiness. Reliable infrastructure enables those elements to function as a single system, ensuring capability can be delivered when and where it is needed.

One example can be seen in the Falkland Islands, where runway infrastructure forms part of maintaining long-term strategic capability and readiness. It illustrates how infrastructure and operational capability are becoming increasingly interconnected.

Bringing innovation into operational use

The UK benefits from an established community of innovators, with government, industry, academia, SMEs and the Armed Forces all contributing to the development of new ideas and technologies. The opportunity now is to ensure those innovations can be adopted enough to meet operational needs.

Collaboration is still a critical part of this process. Bringing together different perspectives helps ensure technology is developed with practical application in mind and can be integrated more effectively into future capability.

Delivering the next phase of defense capability

Much of the technology required to support future defense operations already exists. The focus now needs to be on how quickly it can be integrated and put to operational use, giving the Armed Forces the advantage they need as threats and operating environments continue to change. That requires stronger connections across networks, data, platforms, people and infrastructure.

Collaboration between government, industry, academia, SMEs and the Armed Forces will remain central to moving capability from development into deployment. Technologies also need a clearer and faster route beyond demonstrations and pilots, so useful capability reaches operators when it is needed.

The organizations that succeed will be those able to bring people and technology together across the wider defense environment. Doing that securely, reliably and at pace will determine how effectively innovation translates into operational advantage.

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