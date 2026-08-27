Why the next technology conversation shouldn't start with AI

Artificial intelligence may dominate today's headlines, but the most productive conversations I'm having across the technology ecosystem rarely begin or end with AI.

More often than not, they start with a business challenge.

Francisco Criado Social Links Navigation SVP of Cloud, Security & AI at TD SYNNEX.

Business challenges are driving the AI conversation

How do we modernize our infrastructure without increasing complexity? How do we strengthen our security posture while enabling innovation? How do we prepare our organization for AI without rebuilding everything from the ground up?

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Those questions quickly lead to a realization: today's technology decisions are interconnected.

An AI initiative depends on cloud readiness. Cloud strategy influences cybersecurity. Identity, governance and data management underpin all of it. On paper, they look like separate line items. In practice, they're one system. If you pull on cloud, security moves with it; if you pull on AI, data and governance move too.

That's a significant shift, not only for organizations investing in technology, but for the partners helping them navigate it. Organizations are moving beyond asking whether AI matters. They're focused on how to implement it successfully.

That shift is happening across the industry.

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Our fourth annual Direction of Technology Report, which surveyed more than 1,400 IT solution providers across 40 countries, found that nearly 75% of partners say AI is essential to their future. Yet the same research shows the conversation has become much broader than AI itself. Partners increasingly see services, specialization, cybersecurity and automation as the capabilities that will differentiate them in the years ahead.

To me, that's one of the most important signals in today's market, because the conversation isn't simply about adopting the next technology. It's about building an environment where technologies work together to solve real business challenges.

From experimentation to implementation

AI adoption is accelerating, but organizations quickly realize that successful AI initiatives depend on much more than selecting the right model or platform. They depend on secure infrastructure, trusted data, governance, integration and the expertise to bring those pieces together.

The market data tells a similar story.

Global AI spending is projected to exceed $2 trillion in 2026. Global Public Cloud spending is expected to surpass $1 trillion, while cybersecurity spending is projected to continue its rapid growth. These markets aren't growing in isolation but expanding together because organizations recognize that one investment reinforces the others.

That's why I believe the conversation is maturing.

The question is no longer, "Where do we start with AI?"

It's, "How do we build the right foundation to make AI successful?"

That requires a different approach from everyone in the technology ecosystem.

Customers aren't asking for another AI demonstration, but they’re asking questions like:

How does AI fit into the technology investments we've already made?

How will it integrate with our existing cloud environment?

What does it mean for our security posture and governance?

How can it improve productivity without creating unnecessary complexity?

Those are implementation questions, and I believe they'll define the next phase of AI adoption.

Technology will keep evolving, and AI will evolve fastest of all. What gives me confidence is not the pace of that innovation but the way the industry is organizing itself around the harder work of implementation.

No single vendor, provider or advisor holds every answer. Environments have become too interconnected for that, and the organizations making genuine progress are the ones drawing on combined expertise, weighing infrastructure, security, data and services together rather than in sequence.

The definition of success is changing with it. What matters is no longer how many technologies an organization can reach, but how well those technologies operate as one system in service of a business outcome. That, far more than any single breakthrough, will determine who ultimately gets value from AI tools.

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