Salesforce reveals 'Claudeforce' in major new Anthropic AI deal as CEO Marc Benioff pushes back against SaaSpocalypse

Salesforce and Anthropic reveal Claudeforce

Greater expansion of Claude into Salesforce's services, including a new plugin offering 37 pre-built sales skills

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says "Saaspocalypse" is "such nonsense"

Salesforce has extended its partnership with Anthropic to build Claude directly into the former's services.

Claudeforce will give Claude direct access into customer data and other information stored in Salesforce, allowing the AI to carry out everyday tasks and access information much easier than before.

This includes the launch of Salesforce in Claude, a new plugin offering 37 pre-built sales skills giving sellers and agents the ability to reason over live revenue context, automate pipeline updates, and take governed action right from Claude.

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Claudeforce

In a blog post announcing the news, the company claimed that Claudeforce, "brings together the best of both worlds — Claude brings intelligence and judgment, reasoning, adapting, and deciding in real time. Salesforce provides the data, rules, and trusted workflows that turn that judgment into enterprise-ready action."

Along with the new plugin, Claude will also now be available in Agentforce, acting as a reasoning model for the Atlas Reasoning Engine, as well as powering Agentforce Vibes and Agentforce Coworker by default, and available in Agent Builder.

Claude will also become the "default model" for Slack, Salesforce noted, serving as "the intelligent backbone across every layer of the Slack experience".

“We believe frontier intelligence should be safe, trusted, and deeply capable, which is why the world’s leading businesses turn to Claude for their most important work," noted Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-Founder, Anthropic.

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"Salesforce in Claude brings this same frontier intelligence into the systems where much of the world’s commercial activity happens. Through this partnership, companies can point Claude at the customer information and business context that they’ve been building in Salesforce for decades, and use it to actually run and grow their businesses.”

(Image credit: Salesforce)

The launch comes as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has once again pushed back against fears of a so-called “SaaSpocalypse” brought on by increased AI innovation.

“This SaaSpocalypse narrative has been such nonsense,” Benioff told CNBC. “Frontier models depend on CRM. They don’t replace it.”

Benioff noted that the company's latest financial results suggest AI is having a significant effect on its customer base, with nine of the 10 leading artificial intelligence companies using Salesforce and Slack, and spending on the platforms surging 435% from a year ago.

The CEO pointed to Claudeforce as a clear signal of Salesforce being a strong foundation for AI agents, noting models such as Claude rely on the customer data, business context and workflows housed on Salesforce’s platform.

“Salesforce is first and foremost in the data business,” the CEO said. “These AI models need this level of intelligence, security and controls for users.”

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