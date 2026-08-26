How to watch Adults season 2 - stream Gen Z sitcom

The debut season of Adults caught fire with audiences as the gang went from one hilarious misadventure to another, navigating life as twenty-somethings caught between staying young and growing up in NYC. For the uninitiated, the show follows Gen Zers Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele), five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home in Queens. “Friends” for a new generation? Kind of, but it’s lewder, ruder, and a lot more raucous than the classic ’90s sitcom.

The second season sees the group faced with more everyday issues, including challenges such as the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID being way cooler than you ever were, finding yourself actually loving your boring office job, having your family bring out the worst in you, and desiring change while also wanting everything to stay the same.

The appeal of Adults is not only its relatability, but also the way in which our friends face each individual challenge as a team, while finding ways to bypass problems rather than facing them head-on. They’re a lovable bunch who don’t always get it right, but always take a lesson from each mistake, even if they consistently find ways to make new ones.

With all eight episodes landing at once for a hilarious binge, read on to find out how to watch Adults season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Adults season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Adults season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch Adults season 2 in the US

If you're in the US you'll be able to watch Adults season 2 on Hulu or Disney+, with all eight episodes landing on Thursday, August 27.

Prices for Hulu start at $11.99/month while Disney+ can be added for just a buck more..

If you'd rather watch new episodes on a weekly basis, there'll be double-bills every Thursday on FXX, staring on Aug. 27 at 9pm ET. Cord cutters can access FXX online via a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV.

Watching from outside the US? A VPN, such as NordVPN, can help you securely access your usual streaming services while traveling.

How to watch Adults season 2 on Disney+

Those outside of the US will need Disney+ to stream Adults season 2.

For subscribers in the UK, prices start from £5.99 per month. Aussies can get D+ from AU$9.99 a month, and for Canadians plans begin at CA$8.99 monthly.

Can't access Disney+? NordVPN will unlock your the Adults season 2 streaming platform from anywhere.

Adults Season 2 - Need to Know

Adults | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Release Schedule

All eight episodes of Adults season 2 land on Hulu and Disney Plus in the US on Thursday, August 27. The full season drops on Disney+ internationally on Friday, August 28.

For US viewers watching on FXX, the episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: The Scrub – Thursday, August 27

– Thursday, August 27 Episode 2: Fake I.D. – Thursday, August 27

– Thursday, August 27 Episode 3: Talia – Thursday, September 3

– Thursday, September 3 Episode 4: Racoon – Thursday, September 3

– Thursday, September 3 Episode 5: Room Swap – Thursday, September 10

– Thursday, September 10 Episode 6: Pop Girlie – Thursday, September 10

– Thursday, September 10 Episode 7: C Alert – Thursday, September 17

– Thursday, September 17 Episode 8: Vote for Paul Baker – Thursday, September 17

Cast

Malik Elassal as Samir Rahman

Lucy Freyer as Billie Schaeffer

Jack Innanen as Paul Baker

Amita Rao as Issa Damani

Owen Thiele as Anton Evans

Zosia Mamet

Gaten Matarazzo

Raven-Symoné

Susie Essman

Jake Shane

Ben Marshall

Isaac Powell