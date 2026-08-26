OM System has shared a YouTube teaser for upcoming camera launch

The viewfinder experience is the teaser's key focus, and the camera's form is revealed

The launch is set for September 9

Since Japan Industrial Partners acquired Olympus in 2021, creating OM Digital Solutions and rebranding new cameras as OM System, we've seen upgrades for every Olympus camera series except one: the PEN-F / PEN E-P7 line of digital rangefinders.

The Olympus PEN-F is a camera that's much admired for its stunning retro looks, described by some as the 'best looking camera ever made'. Olympus fans have been calling for a successor to the series for years — and they might finally be about to get their wish.

A YouTube video from OM System (below) just teased what could be the long-awaited successor to the PEN-F, and it's coming on September 9.

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The teaser focuses on the experience of using the built-in 'rangefinder'-style viewfinder — a hallmark of PEN cameras — and then reveals the camera's form factor, with some detailing of the top plate.

Based on these low-key visuals, we could be looking at the spiritual successor to the beloved Olympus PEN-F — which inspired the design of the stunning OM-3 — or perhaps a re-imagining of the low-cost Olympus PEN EP-7.

Either way, the rangefinder-style camera is getting Olympus fans excited, if the comments section of the YouTube video are anything to go by. "Let's go!" chime several viewers.

Stay tuned. Something new is coming. - YouTube Watch On

Given the length of time between the original Olympus models — the Pen-F is 10 years old, and the Pen EP-7 five — there are a few upgrades that could find their way into this new camera, including a speedier stacked sensor, improved phase-detection autofocus, and additional computational photography modes.

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All will be revealed on September 9, and you can follow the live event on the OM System site, which is advertising a five-day program of live discussions, all seemingly centered on the new camera.

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