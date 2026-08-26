As part of Amazon for Business Brand Week, Logitech is offering a big accessories upgrade sale for buying teams kitting out the office, while emphasizing the "hidden cost of low-quality" hardware.

And if you're looking to improve video calls on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, the Logitech Zone 305 wireless headset is down to $90 (was $100) and the excellent Logitech C920x HD Pro webcam has dropped to $60 (was $70) at Amazon.

Together these devices offer a great way to improve your video call setup without spending more than necessary. I also picked out this Logitech keyboard and mouse combo in the sale for your staff, too.

Save 10% Logitech Zone 305 for Business Wireless Bluetooth Headset: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon This is a 122g on-ear wireless business headset with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB dongle and certification for Microsoft Teams. It uses 30mm drivers and dual noise-canceling microphones, with a flip-to-mute boom, up to 20 hours of listening time, 16 hours of talk time and a wireless range of up to 30 meters.

Save 14% Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This USB webcam is capable of Full HD 1080p video at 30fps. It features autofocus, automatic lighting adjustment and dual microphones for stereo audio, and works with Windows 11 as well as Teams, Meet and Zoom.

Why we recommend them

The Zone 305 headset weighs just 122g, making it light enough for long meetings, and the dual noise-canceling microphones will help keep your voice clear. The ability to stay connected to two devices is useful if you regularly move between a computer and a phone.

Battery life is rated at up to 20 hours for listening or 16 hours for calls, and a five-minute charge provides up to an hour of talk time. It has Microsoft Teams certification too.

The C920x webcam offers a 1080p/30fps output, which is fine for everyday meetings and video calls. Autofocus and automatic light correction help you get a consistent picture without much setup.

In her 4.5-star review, our expert Jess said: "With a perfect balance of performance and affordability, the C920 offers exactly what the everyday person needs in a webcam."

It also has dual microphones built in, so you won't necessarily need a separate headset like the Zone 305.

Price context & historical value

The Logitech Zone 305 is currently $89.99 at Amazon, down from $99.99, 10% off. It has sold for as low as around $69 in the past, so this isn't the lowest price we've seen.

The Logitech C920x is $59.99, down from $69.99, or 14% off. It was low as $44.95 back in 2024, but that's not a price I'd expect to see again any time soon.

Should you buy them?

✅ Buy the Zone 305 and C920x if...

The Logitech Zone 305 is a good choice if you spend a lot of time in Teams meetings and want a lightweight wireless headset with dedicated microphones. The long battery life, two-device connectivity and 30-meter wireless range are all good features.

The Logitech C920x offers Full HD resolution, autofocus, automatic lighting adjustment and built-in stereo microphones, covering the essentials for regular meetings.

❌ Skip the Zone 305 and C920x if...

I'd consider waiting on the Zone 305 if getting the lowest possible price is more important than buying today. Its previous $69 low shows that better discounts are possible.

The C920x is also worth skipping if you already own a decent 1080p webcam or want higher-end video. Its 1080p/30fps ceiling is sufficient for calls, but if you'd prefer 4K or smoother 60fps footage, it's worth looking at a more advanced model.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Neither price represents a historic low. Both current deals are good, but bargain hunters may want to wait for a bigger saving. However, the emphasis on this deal, according to Logitech, isn't to be the cheapest, but to offer a good deal for corporate buying teams, and highlighting the hidden costs of budget-end hardware on businesses. There are hardware compromises here, too. The Zone 305 uses an on-ear design rather than surrounding your ears, which won't suit everyone, and the C920x tops out at 1080p and 30fps.