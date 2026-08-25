Bulk storage prices rarely move much on a single drive, so a genuine discount on an 8TB internal hard drive is worth flagging if you're looking for extra storage for your desktop or DAS setup.

Currently, the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Internal Hard Drive has dropped to $250 (was $280) at Best Buy. Operating at 5400 RPM, it's built for sheer storage capacity over peak performance, while delivering read and write speeds of up to 190MB/s.

Save $30 Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Internal Hard Drive : was $279.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy 8TB of storage in a standard 3.5-inch desktop form factor, spinning at 5400 RPM with read and write speeds up to 190MB/s. Straightforward SATA installation for anyone adding extra internal storage to a desktop tower, whether that is for a media library, backups, or general overflow storage.

Why we recommend it

An 8TB internal hard drive is one of the more practical ways to add bulk storage to a desktop or DAS setup without spending SSD money, and the Barracuda line has a long track record as a reliable, no-frills option in that space.

While it's not built for speed, the 190MB/s read and write speeds are enough for a media library, archives, backups, or overflow storage from a smaller primary drive, without the added cost of a faster but pricier 7200 RPM model. For a secondary or tertiary drive in a desktop build, that is a sensible trade-off.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $30 drop from $279.99 to $249.99 is a modest 11 percent discount. It is not a dramatic markdown, and large-capacity hard drives tend to move in smaller increments than most tech categories, so this is a reasonable price rather than a standout deal.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB if...

You need a large amount of internal storage at a low cost per terabyte, you are building or upgrading a desktop and want a straightforward SATA drive, or your use case is bulk storage rather than fast load times.

❌ Skip the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB if...

You're building a NAS or RAID array, you want SSD-level operating speeds, or a plug-and-play portable drive.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The savings here are modest, and shoppers who can wait for a larger sale event may see a bigger discount later. This drive has not been reviewed by TechRadar or a Future sister site, so this recommendation is based on Seagate's established reputation and this drive's specifications rather than hands-on testing. It is also worth remembering this is a mechanical hard drive, not an SSD, so it prioritizes capacity and cost per terabyte over speed.