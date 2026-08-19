Adding a lot of dependable capacity to a NAS device isn't cheap, but shopping around can net you major savings. The 8TB Seagate IronWolf is currently $350 (was $518) at Best Buy. But I wouldn't buy it there. Newegg has the exact same drive for $330, saving you a further $20.

IronWolf is purpose-built for NAS use, with 24/7 operation and multi-drive environments in mind. This 8TB model uses CMR recording technology, spins at 7200 RPM and has a 256MB cache, making it a solid choice for expanding a home NAS, small-business server or RAID array.

Seagate rates it for workloads of 180TB per year and 1 million hours MTBF. AgileArray provides RAID optimization and dual-plane balancing. Rotational vibration sensors are designed to help maintain consistent performance when several drives are operating together.

Seagate 8TB Ironwolf NAS Internal Hard Drive: $329.99 at Newegg The Seagate IronWolf ST8000VN004 provides 8TB of CMR capacity, 7200 RPM performance, 256MB cache and SATA 6.0Gb/s connectivity, with a 180TB/year workload rating and rotational vibration sensors.

Why we recommend it

In his 4-star review of the 8TB NAS drive, our expert Mark said: "IronWolf drives feature CMR technology and AgileArray firmware, ensuring smooth RAID performance, reduced vibration, and efficient power management. The 180TB per year workload rating, the RV sensors, the three-year warranty, and the bundled Rescue Data Recovery Services have all persisted as defining features of the consumer tier."

The 7200 RPM spindle speed and 256MB cache and SATA 6.0Gb/s interface makes this a performance-focused mechanical drive rather than simply somewhere to dump 8TB of rarely accessed files.

For more options, take a look at our roundups of the best desktop and laptop hard drives and best NAS hard drives.

Price context & historical value

Best Buy is currently selling the 8TB Seagate IronWolf for $349.99, which is a massive $167.66 reduction off the usual $517.65 asking price.

While that looks like a brilliant deal on paper, the identical drive is $329.99 at Newegg, a saving of $187.66 which means you're paying about $41.25 per terabyte.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive if...

You need a high-capacity drive to cope with the demands of an always-on NAS. The combination of 8TB capacity, CMR recording and 7200 RPM makes this a strong option for backups, media libraries, and shared files.

It's particularly well suited to multi-bay and RAID setups. AgileArray is designed to optimize RAID performance, while the built-in rotational vibration sensors help the drive maintain consistent operation when it's surrounded by other spinning hard drives.

❌ Skip the 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive if...

You only need additional storage for an ordinary desktop PC. Although you can use an IronWolf as a conventional SATA hard drive, much of what you're paying for is specifically intended for NAS environments, including 24/7 operation, RAID optimization and vibration management.

I'd also look elsewhere if silence and low power consumption are priorities. A 7200 RPM mechanical drive is designed with performance in mind and won't offer the near-silent operation of an SSD.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

NAS manufacturers maintain compatibility lists for their enclosures, and checking your system supports this exact ST8000VN004 model can save headaches later, particularly if your NAS is a little old.

It's also important to remember that RAID isn't a substitute for a separate backup. The 8TB IronWolf can provide plenty of capacity and is designed for RAID environments, but drive redundancy doesn't protect you from accidental deletion, malware, theft or failure of the NAS itself.

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