The Ugreen DXP4800 GT is one of those NAS devices that reallu impressed us, earning the full 5 stars in our tests. Its four drive bays are joined by dual 10GbE networking, M.2 NVMe expansion, an AMD Ryzen processor, and features aimed at creators and office teams.

• Best for: Small businesses, studios, and creative professionals who needs fast centralized storage for large files, backups, media libraries, and multi-user access.

• The deal: The Ugreen DXP4800 GT NAS device is now $560 (was $660) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: Dual 10GbE networking, four drive bays, two M.2 slots, and up to 144TB of claimed capacity provide a fast, expandable alternative to relying on cloud storage. In summing up this NAS drive, we called it "a superb NAS option for those in the creative sector."

Why we recommend it

In his 5-star review, our expert Alastair said: "The DXP4800 GT is an excellent choice for smaller studios, offices and homes, really anyone who wants dual 10GbE without the huge cost that has until now been associated with this network speed."

He also noted: "when I sat down and worked through the costs of my Google Drive storage, WeTransfer, Wipster, and Backblaze subscriptions, it didn’t take long for those subscriptions' yearly costs to far surpass the cost of the DXP4800 GT. I’ve been sold on this new wave of NAS for a while, and the advancements with each new release just make them more impressive and usable, especially when you need to store large quantities of files and access them quickly."

The DXP4800 GT combines an AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 processor with four cores and eight threads, plus 8GB of DDR4 memory. RAM can be expanded to 64GB, while compatible ECC memory can also be installed if you want error correction.

There are four SATA bays supporting drives up to 32TB each, with two of those bays also supporting U.2 NVMe SSDs. Two additional M.2 slots accommodate up to 16TB of SSD storage between them, giving the NAS a claimed maximum capacity of 144TB.

Creators also get an SD card slot for transferring photos and video directly to the NAS, alongside 10Gbps USB-A and USB-C connections and a 4K HDMI output.

Price context & historical value

We noted in our review, this is "the best-value 4-bay 10GbE NAS you can buy and an excellent choice for video and creators who need mass storage and speed."

The reduction from $659.99 to $559.99 knocks exactly $100 off the regular price, equivalent to a saving of just over 15%. That's not the cheapest it's been however. I've seen it for $528 in the recent past.

Remember that this is a diskless NAS, however, so you'll need to budget separately for the HDDs or SSDs required to actually store your files.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Ugreen DXP4800 GT NAS if...

You want fast, centralized storage. The combination of nippy networking, SSD expansion, and direct SD card imports will make it especially useful for photographers and video creators. The system is capable of local-like 4K and 8K editing directly from the NAS — when the rest of your network and storage setup can keep up.

UGOS Pro also goes beyond file storage, with support for Docker, virtual machines, SAN Manager, backups, and compatible surveillance cameras.

❌ Skip the Ugreen DXP4800 GT NAS if...

You simply need somewhere for backups or don't have the networking hardware to benefit from 10GbE. A more basic two- or four-bay NAS could be all you'll need and cost you considerably less.

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