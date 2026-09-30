‘Launching an app shouldn’t mean learning how to host’: GoDaddy has launched Node.js hosting

GoDaddy has launched Node.js hosting

Users can view a preview of their app once uploaded or by connecting a GitHub repository

It’s available now

GoDaddy, the world’s biggest domain registrar, has launched Node.js hosting, with the goal of helping make it easier for businesses and developers to build, launch, and manage their own web apps.

Although AI coding tools already make it simple to build websites and applications, getting those sites and apps online still means dealing with occasionally complex hosting, security, domains, and other technical setup. GoDaddy claims that those using Node.js hosting will have those important steps quickly dealt with for them.

How does GoDaddy’s Node.js hosting work?

Users can view a private preview of their app once they have uploaded it as a zip file or connect a GitHub repository to GoDaddy Node.js hosting. Then, when they are ready to publish, they simply connect their domain, leaving the Node.js hosting to do the rest, including setting up HTTPS, Content Delivery Network (CDN), and firewalls,

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Users will also get access to a dedicated API, giving developers and AI coding tools programmatic control over the app lifecycle, including creating apps, publishing apps, uploading source code, managing environment secrets, and reading build and application logs.

“Getting an app working shouldn’t mean you now have to learn how to host it,” shared Bhala Dalvi, CTO, products and AI at GoDaddy. “Too often, builders have to leave the tool they’re using and work through a separate hosting setup just to get their app online. With GoDaddy Node.js Hosting, we’re bringing deployment into that same workflow through our API. GoDaddy handles the build and hosting infrastructure, so people can spend their time improving their app.”

According to a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, GoDaddy Node.js hosting will help users:

Manage and deploy code via API using automated tools, with no dashboard required

Support background jobs, in-memory data, and open connections

Upload code or connect GitHub

Automate HTTPS, CDN, firewall, and MySQL setup

Manage costs with flat-rate pricing

GoDaddy’s Node.js hosting is available now.

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