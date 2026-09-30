‘Launching an app shouldn’t mean learning how to host’: GoDaddy has launched Node.js hosting
Launching a web app just got easier thanks to GoDaddy’s new hosting product
- GoDaddy has launched Node.js hosting
- Users can view a preview of their app once uploaded or by connecting a GitHub repository
- It’s available now
GoDaddy, the world’s biggest domain registrar, has launched Node.js hosting, with the goal of helping make it easier for businesses and developers to build, launch, and manage their own web apps.
Although AI coding tools already make it simple to build websites and applications, getting those sites and apps online still means dealing with occasionally complex hosting, security, domains, and other technical setup. GoDaddy claims that those using Node.js hosting will have those important steps quickly dealt with for them.
How does GoDaddy’s Node.js hosting work?
Users can view a private preview of their app once they have uploaded it as a zip file or connect a GitHub repository to GoDaddy Node.js hosting. Then, when they are ready to publish, they simply connect their domain, leaving the Node.js hosting to do the rest, including setting up HTTPS, Content Delivery Network (CDN), and firewalls,
Users will also get access to a dedicated API, giving developers and AI coding tools programmatic control over the app lifecycle, including creating apps, publishing apps, uploading source code, managing environment secrets, and reading build and application logs.
“Getting an app working shouldn’t mean you now have to learn how to host it,” shared Bhala Dalvi, CTO, products and AI at GoDaddy. “Too often, builders have to leave the tool they’re using and work through a separate hosting setup just to get their app online. With GoDaddy Node.js Hosting, we’re bringing deployment into that same workflow through our API. GoDaddy handles the build and hosting infrastructure, so people can spend their time improving their app.”
According to a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, GoDaddy Node.js hosting will help users:
- Manage and deploy code via API using automated tools, with no dashboard required
- Support background jobs, in-memory data, and open connections
- Upload code or connect GitHub
- Automate HTTPS, CDN, firewall, and MySQL setup
- Manage costs with flat-rate pricing
GoDaddy’s Node.js hosting is available now.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.