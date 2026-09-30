OpenAI launches ChatGPT Spaces to help humans and agents work together
Spaces is ChatGPT's human-AI collaboration environment
- Spaces is replacing Library for Pro, Business and Enterprise users
- It puts your documents, colleagues, generative AI and agentic AI in one place
- Live Pages are a new document type that AI can automatically keep up-to-date
As AI continues to evolve from much more than just basic generative conversations to greater autonomy, OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT Spaces interface to serve as the new environment for human-AI collaboration.
Within Spaces, multiple colleagues will be able to collaborate with each other alongside ChatGPT, but it's also a shared space for other OpenAI tools like Codex and the newly-announced, always-on Dots.
The introduction of Spaces largely replaces the now-outgoing Library tab for Pro, Business and Enterprise users across both desktop and mobile, as well as the web, but it also serves a much bigger purpose than Library ever did.
ChatGPT Spaces replaces Library
The company defines Spaces as a "home for the pages and files you create, upload, and share in ChatGPT, including spreadsheets and presentations."
But importantly, the change also sees the introduction of Pages – new documents that combine "text, images, charts and [other] interactive tools." Instead of ChatGPT generating a document and users having to manually edit or prompt changes, Pages are now live places where connections with apps like Slack, emails and calendars keep data current.
In a set of FAQs, the company also noted that each user has their own ChatGPT and, where applicable, Dot, to interact with, so they can call on AI to make changes or keep things up-to-date.
There's also a meeting plugin in the works, currently available in beta for Pro and Business users via the desktop app only. It "creates private, personalized notes and suggests follow-ups" within the shared Space that's accessible by colleagues.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
While OpenAI hasn't set out to replace Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, Spaces does mark a major shift in how workers access their documents, putting documents (via plugins), humans and AI all in one place together.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.