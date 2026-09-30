OpenAI launches ChatGPT Spaces to help humans and agents work together

Spaces is replacing Library for Pro, Business and Enterprise users

It puts your documents, colleagues, generative AI and agentic AI in one place

Live Pages are a new document type that AI can automatically keep up-to-date

As AI continues to evolve from much more than just basic generative conversations to greater autonomy, OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT Spaces interface to serve as the new environment for human-AI collaboration.

Within Spaces, multiple colleagues will be able to collaborate with each other alongside ChatGPT, but it's also a shared space for other OpenAI tools like Codex and the newly-announced, always-on Dots.

The introduction of Spaces largely replaces the now-outgoing Library tab for Pro, Business and Enterprise users across both desktop and mobile, as well as the web, but it also serves a much bigger purpose than Library ever did.

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ChatGPT Spaces replaces Library

The company defines Spaces as a "home for the pages and files you create, upload, and share in ChatGPT, including spreadsheets and presentations."

But importantly, the change also sees the introduction of Pages – new documents that combine "text, images, charts and [other] interactive tools." Instead of ChatGPT generating a document and users having to manually edit or prompt changes, Pages are now live places where connections with apps like Slack, emails and calendars keep data current.

In a set of FAQs, the company also noted that each user has their own ChatGPT and, where applicable, Dot, to interact with, so they can call on AI to make changes or keep things up-to-date.

There's also a meeting plugin in the works, currently available in beta for Pro and Business users via the desktop app only. It "creates private, personalized notes and suggests follow-ups" within the shared Space that's accessible by colleagues.

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While OpenAI hasn't set out to replace Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, Spaces does mark a major shift in how workers access their documents, putting documents (via plugins), humans and AI all in one place together.

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