New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K unveiled for $59.99 / £59.99 (about AU$86)

Main upgrade is speed, promises that you'll start watching up to 40% faster than rival 4K streaming sticks

New-design Fire TV Remote is included, with a Plus version to follow in 2027 with built-in 'Find My Remote' function

Amazon has unveiled a new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K that it says is blazingly fast — and it's made a video to prove it. The video, embedded below, compares the new Fire TV Stick 4K with the average performance of "3 top brand" smart TVs, and "a similarly priced 4K stick from another leading brand".

According to Amazon, the new Fire TV Stick 4K gets you watching 20% to 40% more quickly than rival 4K streaming sticks, with apps launching 35% more quickly. It's also faster than the smart TVs Amazon tested. Amazon's video is embedded below so you can see for yourself.

We're always wary of manufacturers' own speed claims, because of course they're not independent tests and the manufacturer isn't going to test its products against anything that'll leave their device in the dust. The video is really just an animation that illustrates Amazon's test data, rather than showing the difference on real devices. But a faster version of the Fire TV Stick 4K is still a welcome addition to the Fire TV family.

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There are changes to Alexa+ too. It's getting a dedicated hub on Fire TV with more intelligent movie and show recommendations, and the Fire TV app now uses Alexa+ to manage watchlists and discover shows on your phone. Updates to existing Alexa+ devices will begin rolling out in the US in November 2026 and to the rest of the world in 2027.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2026): key features

The new Fire TV Stick 4K, like the Fire Stick HD that launched earlier this year, is slimmer than before, making it more convenient to put behind your TV or pack for traveling. It runs Amazon's own Vega operating system, meaning that you can't sideload apps on it, and Alexa+ is on board.

Amazon is streamlining its lineup of TV sticks to focus on three distinct tiers: HD, 4K and 4K Max. The most expensive option, the 4K Max, gets the premium features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Alexa+ Home Theater.

The launch also delivers a new Fire TV remote, which Amazon says has been made more tactile and easy to hold. Its flat top and curved, weighted bottom are intended to help you get it the right way round first time, and the Home button gets its own special metal surface so you can find it by feel. The other buttons are shaped or indented for the same reason.

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The new remote also gets the customizable star button that was previously reserved for the most expensive models. That can be assigned to a specific app or to a feature such as the Screen Magnifier.

The new remote is compatible with all Fire TV players since 2019 and all Amazon Ember TVs too. A new Fire TV Remote Plus is coming too, to replace the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, but that won't be out until early 2027. It's most useful feature will be a 'Find My Remote' feature, so you can just ask Alexa to locate the remote, and the remote will start making a sound so you can find which cushion it's behind.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K is available now for $59.99 / £59.99 (about AU$86), but Amazon has confirmed that the price will fall to $39.99 during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, starting October 6th. Here's the link to the new 4K Stick, if you want to bookmark it for then. We assume it'll be discounted in other regions too, but we haven't had that confirmed.

That price includes the remote, but if you're happy with your current Fire TV and just want the nicer remote control, that'll be $14.99 on its own. That's currently US only, with shipping in late October 2026.

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