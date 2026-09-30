When is the best time to buy an Amazon Echo Show? And what price should I wait for? Here's everything you need to know

Thinking of buying an Amazon Echo Show? The best time to do it is during an Amazon Prime Day sale. It's a safe bet that the vast majority of Amazon devices — including Echo Shows — will be heavily discounted during these events, and it's very rare to see these kinds of price-drops at any other time of year.

Nowadays, we have two Prime Days every year: one around July and one around October. And of course they don't just last a day. That would be silly. You can expect at least two days of deals, and maybe more. The next Amazon Prime Day is imminent: it's scheduled to run on 6 and 7 October.

Traditionally, you had to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the Prime Day deals. That's still sort-of the case, but increasingly we're seeing 'Prime Day' pricing appearing ahead of the official events, and the deals are open to everyone. That's the case this year with the Echo Show range (as well as a bunch of other Amazon devices, actually).

• Shop Amazon's full US early Prime Day sale / UK early Prime Day sale

There are significant discounts live already across almost the entire Echo Show range in both the US and the UK. I've rounded up all the current pricing directly below, or you can scroll down further for more information on the deals — including how they compare to previous offers — and my advice on how to choose.

Amazon Echo show: buying advice

Normal bargain-hunting rules dictate you should wait for a product to return to the cheapest price it has ever dropped to, before now. However, in the case of Prime Day, Amazon does like to switch things up. For instance, the most recent Prime Day was in June 2026; the deals appearing now aren't exactly the same, and in some cases prices are slightly higher than we saw in June.

However, I'd still recommend buying the model you want now, as I don't expect prices to drop any further during this event. Unless, of course, you wanted to gamble and wait until the next Prime Day to see if your desired model gets a bigger discount. (Risky tactics because in general, prices are trending up.)

(Image credit: Future)

What's slightly sneaky is that Amazon has increased the list price alongside those discounts, to make the deal appear better than it is. For instance, in the US the Echo Show 11 has fallen to the same price it was in June: $149.99. However, because Amazon has raised the 'original' price, it's showing as a 40% discount now, whereas in June it was only 32% off.

For reference, here are all the discounts and list prices for the June 2026 Prime Day. I'll start with the US:

Show 5: $59.99 (list price $89.99) — 33% off

$59.99 (list price $89.99) — 33% off Show 8: $124.99 (list price $179.99) — 31% off

$124.99 (list price $179.99) — 31% off Show 11: $149.99 (list price $219.99) — 32% off

$149.99 (list price $219.99) — 32% off Show 15: $249.99 (list price $299.99) — 17% off

$249.99 (list price $299.99) — 17% off Show 21: $319.99 (list price $399.99) — 20% off

And here were the deals in the UK:

Show 5: £49.99 (list price £89.99) — 44% off

£49.99 (list price £89.99) — 44% off Show 8: £114.99 (list price £179.99) — 36% off

£114.99 (list price £179.99) — 36% off Show 11: £139.99 (list price £219.99) — 36% off

£139.99 (list price £219.99) — 36% off Show 15: £239.99 (list price £299.99) — 20% off

£239.99 (list price £299.99) — 20% off Show 21: List price £399.99 — no discount

Which one should I buy?

I assume if you've got this far, you know what an Amazon Echo Show is and what it's for. But just in case: these are speakers / displays that act as hubs from which you can control your smart home. The different options range in capabilities and screen size — the number at the end of the product name indicates the size of screen.

If you want the biggest and best screen, you should buy the Show 21, which has a 21-inch, full HD display. The Show 15 and Show 11 also have full HD screens, but they're smaller.

If price is your main consideration, it's the littlest option that comes in cheapest. The Echo Show 5 is very compact, and less than half the price of the next model up. However, there are concessions you're making for that low price: the display isn't HD, there's one basic speaker and the camera is only 2MP.

You might get better value for money by opting for an Echo Show 8 or 11, which both offer a jump up in specs compared to the Show 5. Both have two full-range drivers and a 2.8-inch woofer, plus a 13MP camera with auto-framing. The 8 has a HD display and the 11 has full HD. You can see exactly how all the specs compare in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model: Show 5 Show 8 Show 11 Show 15 Show 21 Current gen: 3rd gen, 2023 4th gen, 2025 1st gen, 2025 2nd gen, 2024 1st gen, 2024 Screen size: 5.5 inch 8.7 inch 11 inch 15.5 inch 21 inch Screen specs: Touchscreen HD touchscreen Full HD touchscreen Full HD touchscreen Full HD touchscreen Audio: 1.75-in speaker 2x full-range drivers and 1x 2.8-inch woofer 2x full-range drivers and 1x 2.8-inch woofer 2x 2in woofers, 2x 0.6in tweeters 2x 2in woofers, 2x 0.6in tweeters Camera: 2MP 13MP with auto-framing 13MP with auto-framing 13MP wide angle with auto-framing 13MP wide angle with auto-framing Video support: Prime Video app Prime Video and Netflix app Prime Video and Netflix app Full selection via Fire TV app store Full selection via Fire TV app store Fire TV built in: No No No Yes Yes Smart home hub built in: No Yes Yes Yes Yes Dimensions (W x D x H): 5.8 x 3.6 x 3.2in / 14.7 x 9.1 x 8.2cm 8.2 x 5 x 5.9in / 21 x 13 x 15cm 10 x 5 x 7.2in / 26 x 13 x 18cm 16.1 x 10.1 x 1.4in / 41 x 3.6 x 26cm 21.4 x 13.2 x 1.5in / 54 x 3.8 x 34cm

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.