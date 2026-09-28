18 early October Prime Day deals that you won't regret buying now — up to 65% off Ring Doorbells, Fire tablets, Echo speakers and more
No need to wait for Prime Day — shop record-low prices right now
While Amazon's annual October Prime Day sale officially kicks off next week (the 6 -7), the retailer has early deals on its best-selling devices. While it's not unusual for Amazon to release early Prime Day deals, I was surprised at how good the discounts were, with up to 65% off its best-selling gadgets, including Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, and Echo speakers, to name a few.
• Shop Amazon's full early Prime Day sale
I've listed the 18 best early device deals below, including record-low prices normally reserved for Amazon's official Prime Day sale. You can find cheap and handy smart home finds, like Amazon's smart plug for just $12.98 (was $24.98), the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K Select for an incredible price of $17.99 (was $49.99), and the new Blink Video Doorbell 2K on sale for $30.99.
All of the early device deals listed below have received impressive discounts, and I don't expect prices to drop further at Amazon's official October Prime Day sale. The best part about today's deals is that they're for everyone – unlike Prime Day, there's no Prime membership required to shop Amazon's early sale.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $29
- Beauty: 40% off electric toothbrushes & hair stylers
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Halloween: decor, costumes & books from $8
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Kitchen: 30% off air fryers, coffee makers, blenders & more
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $186
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $34
Amazon's 15 best early Prime Day deals
Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices, such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now almost 50% off and back to its lowest-ever price, it's a super useful and cheap addition to your basket.
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You can get Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for just $15.99 — a new record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to its lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, and includes 2GB of RAM. This early Amazon deal slashes the price by 46% on the powerful streaming device.
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If you're looking for a robust smart speaker, Amazon has a whopping 50% discount on the Echo Dot. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather, completely hands-free.
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Amazon's Echo Spot is a solid smart alarm clock that pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. With Alexa built in, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or, of course, set alarms. This early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $54.99.
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Whether you want advanced features like Lossless High-Definition audio and Automatic Room Adaptation, or you just want a more premium-looking speaker with faster Alexa responses, the Echo Dot Max is a great choice, especially at 33% off.
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Amazon's larger smart display just got its biggest discount yet ahead of Prime Day. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when listening to music or watching videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features, and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around you home.
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If your children are old enough to handle something a bit more capable in tech, this Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is a solid upgrade. It has all the parental controls, safety features, and protective measures, and an impressive 13-hour battery life. Today's early Prime Day deal is a record-low price.
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For a limited time, Amazon is offering its best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet for $79.99, which is another record-low price. While it's not the most powerful tablet on the market, the Fire HD 8 has what you need for essentials like web browsing, email, video, and light gaming. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 13 hours, making it ideal for on-the-go use or relaxing on the couch.
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Amazon's budget tablet offers a large 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 13 hours of battery life, a 5MP front-facing camera, and genuinely useful AI-based tools to simplify life. This tablet suits most users who want an everyday device at a reasonable price. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, thanks to an impressive 53% discount.
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Another top deal from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for only $30.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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Don’t underestimate its size (and price point, for that matter), because this tiny security camera boasts a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale, you can get the latest version for under $20.
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We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're thrilled that it's available at a massive 65% discount. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life of up to 2 years. It features a user-friendly app that lets you make the most of 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with additional features available with a Blink subscription.
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If you have doorbell wiring, this is an excellent deal on Ring's cheapest doorbell, knocking 50% off the list price. For that amount, you get 2K retinal video with up to 6x enhanced zoom, live view, and two-way talk.
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The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this Prime Day deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security?
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Amazon's early Prime Day sale offers a massive 50% discount on the already affordable Ring Indoor Cam. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening.
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There's 50% off the all-new Ring Outdoor Cam 2K, so you can enjoy a wide field of view in Retinal 2K Video for under $50. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening.
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The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is 50% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low $89.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk, customizable motion zones, and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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