TeamGroup's fast 32GB T-Force Vulcan ECO DDR5-6400 RAM kit gets a $50 price cut amid skyrocketing memory costs
Integrated heat spreaders help manage temperatures under heavier workloads
RAM prices have become increasingly painful during the 2026 memory crisis, making discounts on higher-speed DDR5 kits welcome. The 32GB TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan ECO offers DDR5-6400 speeds and support for both Intel and AMD performance profiles.
• Best for: Desktop builders who want 32GB of relatively fast DDR5 memory with support for both major performance-profile standards.
• The deal: The TeamGroup 32GB T-Force Vulcan ECO DDR5-6400 kit is now $429 (was $479) at Newegg when you use code TEF395.
• Why it matters: DDR5-6400 provides much more theoretical bandwidth than slower DDR5 standards. You'll need compatible hardware and the appropriate XMP or EXPO profile enabled to reach the 6,400MT/s speed though.
Today's TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan ECO DDR5 deal
The Team T-Force Vulcan ECO includes two 16GB DDR5-6400 desktop modules with CL38 latency, 38-46-46-84 timings, 1.35V operation, silver heat spreaders, Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO performance profile support. For the full discount, use code TEF395
Why we recommend it
The T-Force Vulcan ECO gives you two 16GB DDR5 modules running at up to 6,400MT/s, with CL38 latency and 38-46-46-84 timings at 1.35V. It supports for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, giving you flexibility when choosing a platform.
The modules include heat spreaders to help manage temperatures, and their silver finish is a stylish alternative to the usual black and white designs that dominate the desktop memory market.
Price context & historical value
Applying promo code TEF395 drops the price from $479 to $429, saving you $50, or around 10%. That's not an enormous reduction, but any money off is welcome in today's expensive memory market. This kit has been slightly cheaper at Newegg in the past though. Not so long ago it was available to buy for $415.99.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the 32GB TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan ECO DDR5 kit if...
You're building or upgrading a DDR5 desktop and want a fast 32GB kit with support for both major performance-profile standards. At 6,400MT/s, the Vulcan ECO offers considerably more memory bandwidth than entry-level DDR5-4800 or DDR5-5200 kits, although the real-world benefit will depend on your setup.
❌ Skip the 32GB TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan ECO DDR5 kit if...
Your current PC already has enough memory for everything you do, or your motherboard and processor can't take advantage of DDR5-6400. Given today's RAM prices, there's little reason to spend $429 unless you need the upgrade.
Also consider
The white Corsair Vengeance kit includes two 16GB UDIMMs rated for 5,200MT/s, CL40 latency and 1.25V, featuring aluminum heat spreaders, Intel XMP support and iCUE-controlled onboard voltage regulation.
This 32GB Vengeance DDR5 kits combines two 16GB modules with speeds up to 4,800MT/s, CL40 latency and a compact design optimized for compatible Intel motherboards.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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