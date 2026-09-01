PC memory prices remain seriously high, making even a straightforward 32GB DDR5 upgrade far more expensive than it would have been just a year ago.

Sadly, I don't have a time machine, so there's nothing I can do about that, but there are still decent discounts to be had. I've found one on a 32GB (2 x 16GB) kit of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM for $490 (was $605) at Newegg when you use code SSF73323.

It's already got a small discount, but the code knocks even more off the list price.

Why we recommend it

It combines DDR5-6000 speeds with 30-36-36-76 timings and a CAS latency of 30. The two 16GB modules give you 32GB in dual-channel mode, which is a good capacity for everyday work, creative tasks, and more demanding applications.

Intel XMP 3.0 support also makes getting the advertised performance relatively straightforward on a compatible motherboard. Corsair uses a low-profile aluminum heat spreader, so the modules should also play nicely with larger CPU coolers.

There’s no RGB lighting, which could actually be a plus if you prefer a clean build without turning your PC into a miniature nightclub.

Price context & historical value

The regular Newegg price of $605 is very high, but with a discount and the promo code, $490 is a much more affordable option and works out at $15.31 per GB. This obviously is nowhere near an all-time low. The same kit was available for $229.99 in November 2025 and dropped as low as $99.99 in July 2023, showing just how dramatically memory prices have risen.

For more savings, we've picked out this week's best RAM deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM if...

You need 32GB of fast DDR5 memory now and have been waiting for a decent discount. DDR5-6000 and CL30 make it worthwhile and the low-profile design and XMP 3.0 support add to its appeal.

❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM if...

You already have 32GB of reasonably quick DDR5 memory. Unless your existing RAM is particularly slow, replacing it with this kit probably won’t produce enough of a noticeable everyday performance improvement to justify the upgrade.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is a decent deal for someone building or upgrading now, but if you're not in any rush, it's worth waiting for memory prices to come back down. You should also check your motherboard and CPU compatibility before ordering. This particular kit supports Intel XMP 3.0 rather than being marketed as an AMD EXPO kit.