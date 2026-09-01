It's goodbye to Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, and hello to Thomas Holland, James Engelsman and Frances Bourgeois. The three viral content creators are the new faces of The Grand Tour — and they've been given the Clarkson seal of approval.

While the format of the Prime Video series is largely remaining the same, our three new faces are bringing something different to what we already know. I can only speak for myself when I say I'm hoping to learn just as much about trains as I am about cars.

But making TikToks and YouTube videos isn't the same as making a TV show for an international streaming service. All eyes are on the boys, so when does The Grand Tour season 7 arrive on Prime Video?

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What time can I watch The Grand Tour season 7 on Prime Video?

The Grand Tour - Official Trailer Season 7 - YouTube Watch On

We're expecting The Grand Tour season 7 to be available on September 4 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of The Grand Tour season 7 come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

All six episodes of this season will be released at the same time. This is a huge change from the usual Prime Video reality TV format (such as Clarkson's Farm), which would air weekly.

As for the series' future, there's currently no public word on whether another season has been greenlit. Hopefully, we won't be made to wait much longer to find out.

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