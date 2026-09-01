What is the release date for The Grand Tour season 7 on Prime Video?

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Our three new presenters have arrived

James Engelsman, Thomas Holland and Frances Bourgeois lean on a blue car
Our new presenters. (Image credit: Prime Video)

It's goodbye to Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, and hello to Thomas Holland, James Engelsman and Frances Bourgeois. The three viral content creators are the new faces of The Grand Tour — and they've been given the Clarkson seal of approval.

While the format of the Prime Video series is largely remaining the same, our three new faces are bringing something different to what we already know. I can only speak for myself when I say I'm hoping to learn just as much about trains as I am about cars.

But making TikToks and YouTube videos isn't the same as making a TV show for an international streaming service. All eyes are on the boys, so when does The Grand Tour season 7 arrive on Prime Video?

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What time can I watch The Grand Tour season 7 on Prime Video?

The Grand Tour - Official Trailer Season 7 - YouTube The Grand Tour - Official Trailer Season 7 - YouTube
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We're expecting The Grand Tour season 7 to be available on September 4 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

  • US – 12am PT / 3am ET
  • Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
  • UK – 8am BST
  • India – 12:30pm IST
  • Singapore – 3pm SGT
  • Australia – 5pm AEST
  • New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of The Grand Tour season 7 come out?

Frances points out a car to Thomas and James

(Image credit: Prime Video)

All six episodes of this season will be released at the same time. This is a huge change from the usual Prime Video reality TV format (such as Clarkson's Farm), which would air weekly.

As for the series' future, there's currently no public word on whether another season has been greenlit. Hopefully, we won't be made to wait much longer to find out.

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Jasmine Valentine
Jasmine Valentine
Streaming Staff Writer

Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.

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