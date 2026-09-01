The Shards episode 8 is streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally soon, and you won't want to miss it after last week's tense double bill.

In Homecoming part 1 and 2, we saw a homecoming queen crowned (naturally), creating some tensions between Debbie and Susan. With the latter winning something again, this strained friendship group is only becoming more complicated.

But with The Trawler still out there, teen drama around popularity seems irrelevant. The killer's identity has not been unmasked yet, and is anyone really safe? Disturbingly, the killer left the severed head of Matt for Bret to find, and that unsettling visual has no doubt stuck with you.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

We'll be picking up after this shocking moment in episode 8, titled Hamlet. Here's what you need to know about it.

What time can I watch The Shards episode 8 on Hulu?

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, The Shards episodes 6 and 7 will drop on Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.

US – Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Thursday, September 3 at 2am BST

– Thursday, September 3 at 2am BST India – Thursday, September 3 at 6:30am IST

– Thursday, September 3 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Thursday, September 3 at 9am SGT

– Thursday, September 3 at 9am SGT Australia – Thursday, September 3 at 11am AEDT

– Thursday, September 3 at 11am AEDT New Zealand – Thursday, September 3 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of The Shards come out?

(Image credit: Hulu)

The season finale is right around the corner, as episode 8 marks the penultimate episode of The Shards. It's just one episode this week after last week's double bill, but I'm sure it'll be no less thrilling.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.

The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday, September 2 The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.