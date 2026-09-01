What is the release date for The Shards episode 8 on Hulu and Disney+?
Hamlet is the next episode of The Shards
The Shards episode 8 is streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally soon, and you won't want to miss it after last week's tense double bill.
In Homecoming part 1 and 2, we saw a homecoming queen crowned (naturally), creating some tensions between Debbie and Susan. With the latter winning something again, this strained friendship group is only becoming more complicated.
But with The Trawler still out there, teen drama around popularity seems irrelevant. The killer's identity has not been unmasked yet, and is anyone really safe? Disturbingly, the killer left the severed head of Matt for Bret to find, and that unsettling visual has no doubt stuck with you.
We'll be picking up after this shocking moment in episode 8, titled Hamlet. Here's what you need to know about it.
What time can I watch The Shards episode 8 on Hulu?
For US viewers, The Shards episodes 6 and 7 will drop on Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.
- US – Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Wednesday, September 2 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Thursday, September 3 at 2am BST
- India – Thursday, September 3 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Thursday, September 3 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Thursday, September 3 at 11am AEDT
- New Zealand – Thursday, September 3 at 12pm NZDT
When do new episodes of The Shards come out?
The season finale is right around the corner, as episode 8 marks the penultimate episode of The Shards. It's just one episode this week after last week's double bill, but I'm sure it'll be no less thrilling.
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For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.
- The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2
- The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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