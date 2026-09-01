ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox moved into EU regulatory section for 'very large platforms' — must defend rights, electoral processes and public security
EU adds three more platforms to the 'Very Large' list
- The EU just added ChatGPT to its list of Very Large Online Search Engines, alongside Google
- Reddit and Roblox have also been designated as Very Large Online Platforms
- They'll need to adhere to greater requirements by January 2027
The European Union has designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine (VLOSE) and Reddit and Roblox as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOP), putting them in the same enhanced regulatory tier as the likes of Google, Facebook, TikTok and Amazon.
The three companies triggered the switch when they amassed around 45 million monthly average users within the EU, which correlates to 10% of the bloc's rough population.
Importantly, the European Commission effectively ended up treating ChatGPT's web search functionality as part of the search market, rather than seeing the platform as a GenAI platform.
EU adds three more platforms to its 'Very Large' list
ChatGPT had reported around 120 million monthly users in the European Union alone in September 2025, putting it way above the 45 million threshold. By March 2026 it had surpassed 159 million monthly EU users.
Reddit and Roblox count 57 million and 48 million respectively, sitting them much closer to the threshold.
As for the impacts, the VLOSE/VLOP rules extend much further than the standard DSA requirements the three companies are already subjected to, spanning "the dissemination of illegal content, the negative effects on minors, users' physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security." They'll also be subjected to greater transparency and reporting requirements, with the Commission getting more oversight over their ongoings.
"These new designations mean that ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union," EVP Henna Virkkunen wrote.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The three companies will need to comply with the greater requirements by January 2027.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.