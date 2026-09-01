ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox moved into EU regulatory section for 'very large platforms' — must defend rights, electoral ​processes and public ​security

The EU just added ChatGPT to its list of Very Large Online Search Engines, alongside Google

Reddit and Roblox have also been designated as Very Large Online Platforms

They'll need to adhere to greater requirements by January 2027

The European Union has designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine (VLOSE) and Reddit and Roblox as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOP), putting them in the same enhanced regulatory tier as the likes of Google, Facebook, TikTok and Amazon.

The three companies triggered the switch when they amassed around 45 million monthly average users within the EU, which correlates to 10% of the bloc's rough population.

Importantly, the European Commission effectively ended up treating ChatGPT's web search functionality as part of the search market, rather than seeing the platform as a GenAI platform.

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EU adds three more platforms to its 'Very Large' list

ChatGPT had reported around 120 million monthly users in the European Union alone in September 2025, putting it way above the 45 million threshold. By March 2026 it had surpassed 159 million monthly EU users.

Reddit and Roblox count 57 million and 48 million respectively, sitting them much closer to the threshold.

As for the impacts, the VLOSE/VLOP rules extend much further than the standard DSA requirements the three companies are already subjected to, spanning "the dissemination of illegal content, the negative effects on minors, users' physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security." They'll also be subjected to greater transparency and reporting requirements, with the Commission getting more oversight over their ongoings.

"These new designations mean that ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union," EVP Henna Virkkunen wrote.

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The three companies will need to comply with the greater requirements by January 2027.

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