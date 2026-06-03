OpenAI and Anthropic are battling to conquer the AI market in Finance and Legal
AI companies are going after the financial and legal sectors
- ChatGPT has invested heavily in finance, legal, in response to Anthropic
- The company also launched six new Codex plugins to mark 5m users
- New personal finance experience targets consumers in finance
After earning itself a major position in the public AI chatbot sector (ChatGPT accounts for around four in five interactions, per Statcounter data), OpenAI is now targeting more high-value professional services, like finance, banking and legal work.
This has become more apparent recently, with the launch new agentic tools designed to help the company's AI perform more specialized tasks autonomously.
The company has also publicly stated that it plans to add further legal and finance functionality as its portfolio of AI agents and tools continues to grow.
Finance and legal are lucrative for AI companies
While these sectors offer clear revenue paths for the company among high-adopters, it's also proving to be a battleground for OpenAI which has faced increased pressure from rival company Anthropic. Anthropic's Claude has also proven a hit among these two sectors in particular.
With the two companies now investing heavily in the enterprise AI market, it's likely the next stages will introduce even more AI agents designed for specific industries and workflows – a major shift from early-adopter workflows which often started on ChatGPT.
Yesterday, OpenAI also launched six brand new Codex plugins targeting investment banking, public equity investing, data analytics and more.
The company revealed that it now has five million weekly Codex users, noting that one in five are analysts, marketers, operators, designers, researchers, investors and bankers. This group of diverse workers is said to be growing 3x as fast as coders, who were among the first to widely adopt agentic and generative AI.
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Enterprises aside, the company is also flexing its finance muscles in the consumer sector, with a new personal finance experience in ChatGPT designed to support people with financial decisions, grounded in their actual banking data.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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