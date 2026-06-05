Agentic AI traffic from financial services industry doubles in a single month – finance could be the next industry to experience the AI boom

Finance only accounts for 1% of agentic traffic, but it doubled last month alone

Account takeover attacks also rose 39% year-over-year in new report

Media, ecommerce and travel have the highest agentic traffic

New Human data has revealed that agentic AI traffic for financial services websites more than doubled month-over-month in May, indicating this could be the next industry to get major AI-driven boosts.

Despite the rapid growth, financial services still represents a relatively small portion of overall agentic AI traffic, only accounting for around 1% of all activity, however this marks a major untapped market for AI companies.

And this is exactly what we're seeing, with companies like OpenAI and Anthropic building custom agents designed specifically for financial workflows.

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Finance represents a major growth area for AI companies

The considerable increase by percentage – though small in actual volume – continues an ongoing trend observed by Human, indicating that AI agents are becoming increasingly active across banking, investments and insurance.

However, it also introduces new security challenges because agentic browsing behavior can look similar to malicious behavior for some detection systems, making it harder for developers to identify what's legitimate and what's not.

Separately, the FT has reported that AI cyber security risk are now considered a top priority by banks. Human also found that attempted account takeover attack rates on financial services businesses increased by 39% year-over-year.

The report also shows the proliferation of agentic AI across other sectors, like media (which accounts for 43% of total agentic traffic), ecommerce (41%) and travel (14%). Growth is slower across these compared with finance.

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As for where users are accessing AI, Comet Browser remained the largest source of agentic traffic in May, accounting for nearly half (47%) of all the observed activity. Atlas, which could merge into a ChatGPT superapp soon, had a 20% share, while Claude's Chrome extension rose slightly to nearly 19%.

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