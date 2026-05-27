From experimentation to execution: where agentic AI is delivering real value

Artificial intelligence has dominated the conversation in financial services for several years. But much of that discussion has remained rooted in experimentation - proofs of concept, limited pilots and isolated use cases.

That is now beginning to shift.

Across the industry, organizations are moving beyond generative AI tools that respond to prompts, towards more autonomous systems that can plan, act and adapt with increasing independence. "Agentic AI” is less about standalone tools and more about embedding intelligence into the core of how work gets done.

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Peter Lee Social Links Navigation Technology Platform Director, Lloyds Banking Group.

Importantly, this is not a distant prospect. It is already taking shape in live environments.

As leaders come together across the industry this year, much of the focus will be on exactly this transition - how organizations move from AI ambition to applied, scalable deployment.

That conversation is grounded in a simple reality: the challenges are no longer theoretical, and neither are the opportunities.

Moving from response to action

To understand what makes agentic AI different, it helps to look beyond the terminology.

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Earlier generations of AI have largely focused on generating outputs - whether text, code or recommendations. Agentic systems, by contrast, are designed to take action. They can interpret intent, break down objectives into tasks, and interact with multiple systems to complete them with minimal human intervention.

In a banking context, that might mean supporting a customer through a complex journey - not just answering questions but anticipating needs and guiding outcomes. Internally, it can involve reducing the burden of repetitive processes and enabling colleagues to focus on more complex, higher-value work or serving customers better.

This shift from response to action marks a significant step forward. AI is no longer just a tool that people use - it is becoming an active participant in workflows.

What this looks like in practice

There is still a perception that these capabilities are some way off. In reality, many organizations are already deploying them in targeted and practical ways.

AI-powered assistants are increasingly supporting customers at key moments, including through natural language interactions that can understand context and respond more naturally to queries. At the same time, internal platforms are evolving to give colleagues faster access to information, automate routine activity, and provide real-time support.

In many organizations, this includes the development of integrated platforms that bring together data, AI and automation to support customer-facing colleagues in making faster, more informed decisions. The focus is not on the technology in isolation, but on how it simplifies processes and improves customer service at scale.

Ultimately, what matters most is the outcome. Are customers getting clearer, faster support? Are colleagues better equipped to do their jobs? Are organizations able to operate more effectively?

These are the measures that ultimately define whether AI is delivering value.

Scaling responsibly

As organizations move from experimentation to deployment at scale, the conversation inevitably shifts towards governance, trust and control.

Agentic systems introduce new considerations because of their increased autonomy. It becomes essential to ensure that their actions are transparent, that decision-making processes can be understood, and that appropriate safeguards are in place.

This is particularly important in financial services, where trust underpins every interaction.

Responsible deployment means building frameworks that address risk from the outset - not as an afterthought. It also means recognizing that technology alone is not enough. People, processes and culture all play a critical role in ensuring that AI is used effectively and ethically.

Alongside this, there is a growing focus on skills. As AI becomes more embedded in day-to-day work, organizations must invest in helping colleagues understand how to work alongside these systems, interpret their outputs, and challenge them where necessary.

In practice, this makes AI adoption as much a workforce transformation as it is a technological one.

Why place matters

The ability to scale applied AI is not just about individual organizations - it is shaped by the strength of the ecosystems around them.

Regional hubs are playing an increasingly important role, bringing together talent, academic research and industry collaboration in ways that accelerate progress. Cities such as Manchester are a clear example, with a growing concentration of engineering expertise and a diverse digital sector that supports both innovation and delivery.

For organizations that are investing in advanced technologies, proximity to that talent and those networks is critical. It enables faster iteration, stronger collaboration and a more practical approach to deploying emerging capabilities such as agentic AI.

This reflects the growing importance of industry events and collaboration forums. Across the UK, gatherings such as Manchester Tech Week bring together organizations to share how these technologies are being applied in real-world settings.

A more grounded future for AI

There is still significant momentum behind AI, but the conversation is becoming more grounded.

The focus is shifting away from what might be possible in the long term, towards what is working today - and how those successes can be scaled responsibly.

Agentic AI is a key part of that evolution. But its impact will ultimately depend on how it is implemented: how well it is integrated into existing systems, how effectively risks are managed and how successfully organizations bring their people with them.

For financial services, the opportunity is clear. But so is the responsibility to ensure that these technologies are deployed in a way that builds trust, delivers tangible value and supports both, customers and colleagues.

If the past few years have been defined by exploration, the next phase will be defined by execution. Increasingly, that execution is already underway - and it is being shaped not just within organizations, but across the ecosystems and communities that support them.

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