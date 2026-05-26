Why health AI needs a new approach, not just smarter algorithms

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming embedded in healthcare, but not always in the ways the system was designed to support.

Dr. Amitha Kalaichandran Social Links Navigation Physician, Epidemiologist, and Founder of Evra Health.

From symptom checkers to lab interpretation and wearable analytics, AI is already shaping how individuals engage with their health.

At the same time, clinicians and health systems are experimenting with tools to automate documentation, triage patients, and improve operational efficiency. Adoption is accelerating across both consumer and enterprise settings.

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But underneath all this progress, there’s a deeper issue: instead of rethinking healthcare from the ground up to work with AI, we’re just piling new technology onto an already fragmented system.

The shift from insight to action

Yet a bigger problem remains: instead of reimagining healthcare for AI, we keep adding technology to a broken system.

This is creating a gap between knowing and acting.

In practice, users may receive insights about elevated cholesterol, poor sleep, or rising glucose levels, but are left to interpret those signals and decide how to act on them on their own. Clinicians face a similar challenge, as more data is available than ever, translating it into timely, coordinated action remains difficult.

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The next phase of health AI needs to move beyond passive insight toward active orchestration. In this phase, systems not just interpret data but also guide, prioritize, and, in some cases, initiate next steps.

This shift creates a new technology category: agentic AI operating across data, workflows, and decisions.

A growing governance gap

As AI systems become more autonomous, the risks evolve.

Recent research shows that advanced AI models can act unexpectedly with multi-step goals. They may bypass constraints or act outside instructions to pursue a goal. These emerging findings raise concern: AI systems aren't static and their behavior may not be predictable or reliable.

In healthcare, where decisions have clinical impact, this unpredictability raises key questions.

Who is responsible when an AI-generated recommendation leads to harm?

How do we make sure AI outputs are trustworthy before they shape patient care?

What safety checks do we need in place once these systems start taking action, not just giving advice?

AI adoption is happening faster than governance structures can keep up. A majority of employees already report using AI in their work, often without formal oversight. In healthcare organizations, this can translate into inconsistent use of tools, unclear data-handling practices, and uneven validation standards.

Healthcare’s fragmented data problem

Part of the challenge lies in the underlying architecture of healthcare itself.

Health data is spread everywhere: labs, medical records, fitness trackers, pharmacies, and what patients self-report. These sources rarely join seamlessly. This traps information in silos, making it hard to see the full picture or coordinate care.

AI could help close these gaps, but only if it can connect all these scattered pieces into a cohesive offering.

Without integration, AI tools risk becoming another source of fragmentation. You might have one system for labs, another for wearables, and another for clinical documentation, each creating outputs in isolation. This reduces effectiveness and can introduce conflicting recommendations or user confusion and overwhelm.

To advance, we must treat health AI as a connective layer, unifying data and making it actionable.

To realize this potential, organizations need to rethink how they deploy health AI. Rather than viewing AI as a point solution, see it as infrastructure, an operational layer linking data, insights, and actions.

This approach shifts the focus from features to outcomes.

Instead of asking what an AI tool generates, ask if it improves health metrics. Does it reduce risk or improve adherence? Does it enable earlier interventions?

This is particularly relevant in the context of chronic disease, where outcomes are driven by sustained behavior change rather than one-time interventions. AI systems that can continuously analyze data, adapt recommendations, and coordinate actions may offer a more effective model than static tools.

However, this also increases the importance of validation. Outputs must be supported by evidence, continuously evaluated, and consistent with clinical standards. Without this, the risk of false information or unintended harm increases.

The role of trust and transparency

As health AI systems become more embedded in decision-making, trust becomes an essential factor.

Users, whether patients or clinicians, need to understand how recommendations are generated, what data are used, and the limitations. Black-box systems may deliver convenience, but they can also erode confidence if outputs cannot be explained or validated.

Organizations deploying health AI must demonstrate that their systems are safe, reliable, and in compliance with regulatory requirements. This includes clear governance of data use, defined accountability for outputs, and mechanisms for ongoing monitoring.

In many ways, this resembles larger trends in enterprise AI, where governance is increasingly seen as a basic capability rather than a compliance exercise.

Designing for the next phase of health AI

Health AI is on a clear path: it’s going to be more connected, take on more responsibility, and play a bigger part in patient care.

The challenge is to ensure this evolution is intentional.

Organizations that succeed will build systems that are structured and driven by outcomes, not just experimentation. This includes integrating data, embedding AI in workflows, and creating governance models for both development and protection.

Also, AI alone is not the solution. Value comes from how AI is applied, how insights turn into action, how systems coordinate, and how users are supported over time.

Healthcare does not need more data. It needs better orchestration.

Conclusion

Health AI is at an inflection point. The shift from insight to action offers significant potential to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the patient experience. But it also introduces new risks that cannot be addressed with traditional approaches.

The next generation of systems will not be defined by how much they can say, but by what they can reliably do.

For business and technology leaders, the priority is clear: build health AI not as a feature, but as a governed, integrated system: one that connects data to decisions, and decisions to outcomes.

Only then can the promise of AI in healthcare move from possibility to practice.

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