Why Agentic AI demands business process re-engineering

In many ways, the current enterprise shift toward agentic AI represents a ‘Back to the future’ moment, mirroring the late 90s and early 2000s transition from mainframes and green screens to client-server computing.

As with the earlier shift, which did more than just modernize interfaces, AI promises to fundamentally change how systems are built and how work is distributed.

While experimentation with AI tools is widespread, most companies haven’t fully grasped the organizational and business process change required to embed AI across their systems, often due to legacy infrastructure, fragmented data environments and existing organizational models and business processes.

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Jeremiah Stone Social Links Navigation CTO for SnapLogic.

Generally, automation only works well within structured environments created via well defined business rules and processes. Progress has been limited in types of work involving more heterogeneous, multimodal data such as documents, images, system data and machine information.

Agentic systems, on the other hand, can interpret and process heterogeneous input and recommend actions more dynamically, extending automation beyond its typical perimeters and automating parts of business processes that were previously not automatable.

Nevertheless, if a company does not understand its objective and the processes required to achieve that objective, it cannot automate effectively.

That is why the right agentic automation and integration strategy must start with a business strategy that is balanced between cost and productivity improvement as well as growth-oriented outcomes.