Google is making your AI inbox even smarter - and letting you talk to your most important work files

Google unveils AI-enabled Workplace tools at I/O 2026

Talk to your Gmail, Docs and Keep, with Gemini filling in the rest

Upgraded AI Inbox for Gmail gives users more capabilitiy too

Google has unveiled a host of new AI tools and features for enterprise customers giving its Workspace productivity suite a welcome boost for users everywhere.

Although the bulk of the announcements at Google I/O 2026 focused on consumer-based tools and news, there was still enough to satisfy business users, including an upgraded AI Inbox to help down those elusive emails.

But there were also a number of upgrades for everyday Workspace tools such as Docs, with users now able to interact with their files like never before - using their voice.

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Upgraded AI Inbox

(Image credit: Google)

Google first unveiled its 'AI Inbox' for Gmail in January 2026, bringing in Gemini to help manage bulging and unweildy email inboxes everywhere, offering tools such as being able to identify what messages or tasks need to be prioritized, based on data such as those people you email the most.

Now, users can utilize personalized draft replies, where the AI Inbox quickly generates a draft email for your review, helpful in situations where a speedy response is needed.

Users will also benefit from easier access to their files, with links to the right Docs, Sheets or Slides file instantly found and displayed next to your to-do list. Individual tasks can also be quickly marked as done with a single click, as can dismissing unhelpful suggestions or marking all emails in a given topic as read, speeding up your daily routine.

AI Inbox is currently available for Google AI Ultra subscribers, and is in preview to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus customers now.

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Talk to me

(Image credit: Google)

If you're looking for a deeper connection to your files, Google Workspace has also introduced a selection of voice-activated features to help you get the information you need.

This includes Gmail Live, a new function which lets you search your inbox with your voice - helpful if you're at an airport and need to know which gate your flight is at - with the results displayed straight away.

On a similar level, Docs Live will let you dictate a stream of consciousness or brainstorm, and then take your rambling and turn it into a coherent draft.

Users just need to start talking, and Docs Live will kick in, pulling relevant details from your Gmail, Drive, Chat and the web, before creating a draft which you can further refine when you have a bit more time.

Keep will also get a simialr feature, allowing users to quickly make notes or observations by talking, and Google's note-taking app doing the rest - good for getting thoughts down after a meeting, or making a note of that next great idea when inspiration strikes.

All yhese new conversational features in Gmail, Docs and Keep are rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers and in preview to Google Workspace business customers in summer 2026.

Gemini Spark

(Image credit: Google)

AI agents are becoming an increasingly common presence in our working lives, and Google revealed Gemini Spark at I/O 2026, marking its latest step forward in the agentic space.

Described as, "a 24/7 personal AI agent that helps you navigate your digital life", Gemini Spark reportedly marks "a big shift" for the AI platform, meaning that for the first time, instead of simply answering questions, it can now proactively take action on your behalf.

This could be anything from sending emails to creating a new calendar invite to building a to-do list for a project, hoping to help users save time and stress no matter where they are.

Gemini Spark in Google Workspace will be available soon in preview for business customers in the Gemini app.

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