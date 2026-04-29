Here are the most interesting smaller upgrades Google Workspace got at Google Cloud Next 2026
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By Craig Hale published
Workspace got a lot of love at Google Cloud Next - here's what we saw
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- You can now interact with data and create entire dashboards with Gemini in Sheets
- Google Meet's AI summaries now extend to in-person and third-party conferencing platforms
- AI has allowed Google to make it even quicker to move from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace
Google Cloud just held its biggest event yet, but with 260+ announcements across the entire portfolio at Google Cloud Next 2026, many of the smaller but no less important Google Workspace updates flew under the radar.
In a 'one last thing'-like blog post, the company detailed a number of less headline-worthy improvements it's rolled out to its Workspace online apps to make Gemini even more useful.
With the changes, Gemini is transitioning from a generative tool to produce new content to an agentic assistant that can interact with the context of your documents and carry out some functionalities autonomously.Article continues below