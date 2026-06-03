Quarterly tax reporting is here – is HMRC ready?

For as long as many of us can remember, self-assessment has meant one tax return per year. But that’s now changed.

From April 2026, the government’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) program will require many sole traders and landlords to keep digital records and send quarterly updates of their income and expenses to HMRC using compatible software.

Oliver Harcourt Social Links Navigation Senior Director, Taxfix.

The first phase alone will bring hundreds of thousands of taxpayers in scope, applying to those earning more than £50,000 from self-employment or rental income, before expanding to lower income thresholds over the next few years.

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On paper, this shift makes sense. It feels natural that digital records should reduce errors and give taxpayers a clearer, more up-to-date picture of their finances.

But what sounds like a perfect world on the face of it, is much more complex than that.

Inconvenience and tax stress

For many individuals, self-assessment is not just inconvenient, it causes emotional stress, anxiety and is a significant cognitive burden. So much so that many people would rather face the £100 late filing penalty than deal with the stress of submitting their return on time. And many sole traders report that anxiety around filing taxes has made them reconsider self-employment altogether.

These signs point to a broader systemic issue, deeply rooted in an overly complex system. So when sole traders and landlords face the music and turn to begin their quarterly updates, in addition to the already required one annual return, it’s unlikely that they’re going to be celebrating the prospect of more streamlined tax affairs. What many will fear instead is the requirement to interact with an already stressful and heavily administrative system more than they already had to.

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If the current self-assessment system already struggles to work smoothly for millions of people, is UK tax software infrastructure really ready to become significantly more complex?

A major digital transformation project

Making Tax Digital is often framed as a tax policy change. In reality, it is one of the UK government’s largest ongoing digital transformation programs.

It represents a significant behavioral shift for many sole traders and landlords. Large businesses may already operate within structured accounting systems, but individuals running smaller operations often rely on a patchwork of tools. Spreadsheets, banking apps, paper receipts and occasional help from an accountant at the end of the year remain the norm.

Quarterly reporting effectively changes the operating model of tax compliance. Rather than a once-a-year administrative task, tax becomes a continuous digital process built into everyday financial record-keeping.

Moving from one annual submission to a system requiring continuous digital record-keeping and quarterly updates risks amplifying the pressures taxpayers are already feeling if the technology behind MTD isn’t ready.

The HMRC readiness question

MTD depends on a new digital ecosystem in which third-party accounting software providers connect directly to HMRC systems through APIs to submit data on behalf of taxpayers. And as we’ve seen time and again, large-scale digital government projects are rarely straightforward.

Rolling out a new reporting model across hundreds of thousands of taxpayers in the first phase - and eventually millions as thresholds fall - will place significant demands on HMRC’s digital platforms. Those systems must be able to handle sustained data flows from multiple software providers while maintaining reliability, security and clear feedback for users.

At the same time, the success of the program depends on the clarity of HMRC’s developer frameworks, integration standards and documentation. Software providers need stable APIs and predictable system behavior in order to build tools that taxpayers can rely on.

The fact that the first year of MTD for income tax will include a soft-landing period, where late quarterly submissions will not immediately trigger penalties, reflects a broader awareness from policymakers about digital transformation programs: they tend to expose IT infrastructure weaknesses quickly once real-world usage begins.

The human side of tax technology

Technology readiness is only part of the picture. The other challenge is behavioral and this is an area where HMRC has often fallen short. Take, for example, the figures that have flooded the market in recent months that reveal how many sole traders who will soon have to comply with the policy are not even aware of its existence.

The people most affected by MTD are not accountants or tax specialists. They are freelancers, landlords, gig workers and self-employed professionals who are managing their finances alongside running a business.

For many of them, tax is already a source of anxiety. If digital record-keeping requires significant manual input or complex categorization of transactions, compliance becomes another administrative burden. Where software automates much of that process, pulling in bank data, categorizing expenses automatically and generating updates in the background – the experience becomes far more manageable marking an improvement on the previous system.

A stress test for the UK’s tax technology ecosystem

Making Tax Digital will ultimately act as a stress test for the UK’s tax technology ecosystem.

It will test HMRC’s ability to operate large-scale digital tax services, the resilience of the integration layer connecting government systems with software providers, and the ability of companies in the fintech sector to continually innovate and build tools that genuinely simplify tax for individuals.

For the millions of sole traders and landlords who will eventually fall within scope, the stakes are significant. The self-employed economy plays a vital role in the UK’s labor market, but administrative complexity can be a real barrier to participation.

Digital transformation should make systems easier to use, not simply more digital.

Quarterly reporting may modernize the UK tax system in the long term. But unless the infrastructure behind it is robust, there is a risk that Making Tax Digital will make an already stressful process even harder to navigate.

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