The memory crisis that has blighted upgraders and new PC builders this year isn't going away anytime soon, but while DDR5 gets most of the attention, millions of perfectly capable PCs still use the more affordable DDR4.

The 32GB Gigastone GST Game Pro DDR4-3200 kit is now $230 (was $250) at Newegg. That's only a $20 saving, so this isn't a massive price cut, but in the current memory market, any reduction on a useful 32GB kit is welcome in my opinion.

You get two matched 16GB DDR4 modules running at 3200MHz with relatively tight CL16-18-18-38 timings. The memory operates at 1.35V and supports Intel XMP 2.0, allowing compatible systems to apply its 3200MHz performance profile without manually configuring every memory setting.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Gigastone GST Game Pro if...

Your desktop already uses DDR4 and you want to move to 32GB without rebuilding the rest of your PC. That's plenty of memory for heavy multitasking, content creation, and other demanding workloads, and the two-module configuration gives you a matched dual-channel kit.

❌ Skip the Gigastone GST Game Pro if...

You're building a completely new PC around a modern DDR5 platform. DDR4 and DDR5 aren't interchangeable, so motherboard compatibility is essential. You should also check your motherboard's supported speeds and XMP capabilities before buying if you want to run the kit at its advertised 3200MHz.

Why we recommend it

DDR4-3200 with CL16 timings remains a solid specification for compatible Intel and AMD desktops. The 32GB capacity provides considerably more breathing room than an older 16GB setup, and XMP 2.0 makes reaching the rated 3200MHz speed straightforward on supported systems.

The kit also includes heat spreaders and carries a five-year warranty. There are no elaborate RGB effects or other unnecessary extras here; it's all about adding a useful amount of relatively fast DDR4 memory to an existing desktop.

Price context & historical value

Newegg has reduced the kit from $249.99 to $229.99, saving $20, or around 8%. That's a fairly modest discount, and still more than you'd have paid for it this time last year, but it's one of the cheaper options we've seen lately.

For anyone with a DDR4 machine that's otherwise doing everything they need, upgrading the memory can also make considerably more sense than moving to DDR5. Switching memory generations generally means buying a compatible motherboard and potentially a new processor, turning a RAM upgrade into a much more expensive project.

You can save even more on component upgrades when using Newegg's Trade-in program here. And for more savings, we track the best RAM deals each week.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is desktop DDR4 UDIMM memory, not DDR5 or laptop SO-DIMM memory, and Gigastone advises using the matched kit together. Reaching 3200MHz also depends on your processor, motherboard, and memory settings, so don't assume every DDR4 system will automatically run it at full speed.

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