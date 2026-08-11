The WD Red Plus HDDs have always performed well in our tests - they're not fancy, not especially expensive, and do what most NAS system users will need.

If you're populating a NAS enclosure, this is a straightforward pick, with the WD Red Plus 2TB hard drive currently $155 (was $168) at Newegg.

Built for round-the-clock use, I rarely see these HDDs get any discount at all, so while not massive, a saving is a saving in my book.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the WD Red Plus 2TB if...

You're building or expanding a NAS array, you want CMR recording for RAID reliability, or you need a drive rated for continuous operation.

❌ Skip the WD Red Plus 2TB if...

You need higher capacity per dollar (larger Red Plus drives scale better), you're using this in a standard desktop rather than a NAS, or you want faster 7200 RPM performance — look at Red Pro instead.

Why we recommend it

We've previously reviewed the 4TB WD Red Plus HDD and awarded it 4 stars in our review. Expect similar performance for this 2TB model, as beyond the capacity, it's pretty much the same.

Red Plus drives run Western Digital's NASware firmware, tuned specifically for multi-bay NAS workloads, along with rotation vibration sensors and dual-plane balance control that help performance and reliability stay steady when several drives are spinning in the same enclosure.

Unlike SMR drives, which can cause slowdowns and rebuild issues in RAID arrays, this is CMR — the safer choice for NAS duty.

Price Context & Historical Value

Generally speaking, NAS drives hold their price. So, at $12.50 off list, this isn't a deep discount — WD Red Plus drives tend to hold their price fairly steady rather than swing wildly in flash sales.

Overall, $154.99 is a solid, dependable price for a drive built specifically for NAS use rather than a one-off promotional gimmick.

If you need greater storage capacity, I'm seeing the 4TB version for $195 at Newegg which also has a combo deal offer bundling two drives and a Ugreen NAS for $570. , and an 8TB version for $355.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

2TB is on the smaller side if you're planning a larger NAS array, and 5400 RPM means it won't match the speed of WD's 7200 RPM Red Pro line. If raw performance matters more than cost per drive, that's worth weighing before you buy.