Anker's 'powerful and versatile' Solix C1000 portable power station massively improved our workflow — and with $170 off, it's the perfect summer companion for home, work, and off-grid adventures
1800W of portable power and a full recharge in just 58 minutes
Anker's portable power station proved such a powerful and versatile device that we couldn't imagine workflows now without it. And that was before the Anker Solix C1000 dropped to $430 (was $600) at Amazon, a sizeable discount on a 1056Wh portable battery designed for home backup, camping, RV trips, and other off-grid adventures.
It provides 1800W of standard output, while Anker's SurgePad technology can handle up to 2400W for compatible appliances. The LiFePO4 battery is rated for 3,000 cycles and a lifespan of around 10 years, and UltraFast charging can take it from empty to 80% in 43 minutes and fully recharge it in 58 minutes from AC power.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Anker Solix C1000 if...
You want a substantial reserve of portable electricity for blackouts, camping, RV trips, or working away from an outlet. Its 1800W output means it can handle considerably more than phones and laptops, while the 1056Wh capacity gives you enough stored energy to keep essential devices running when mains power disappears.
❌ Skip the Anker Solix C1000 if...
You only need occasional charging for phones and other small electronics, as a much smaller and cheaper power station could cover those needs. At 27.6 pounds, this is portable in the sense that you can carry it where it's needed, but it's not something you'll want to haul around unnecessarily.
This 1056Wh LiFePO4 power station delivers 1800W output, up to 2400W through SurgePad, 11 ports, 58-minute AC charging, 600W solar input, 3,000-cycle battery longevity, and app-based monitoring and controls.
Why we recommend it
Fast recharging is one of the C1000's biggest advantages. Being able to completely recharge a 1056Wh battery in under an hour means you can quickly prepare for an approaching storm or recharge between outages. Its LiFePO4 chemistry and 3,000-cycle rating are also important for something intended to provide backup power over many years.
In his 4.5-star review, our expert Collin said it offered "solid versatility for home, work, and adventure use."
It's the power station and UPS he entrusts to run his primary workstation in his home office and he explains: "I can't imagine not having in my workflow at this point. It's powerful, has a great port offering, is super easy to use in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-only environments, is expandable, and so much more."
Price context & historical value
Amazon's $429.98 price is $170.01 below the listed $599.99 price, a reduction of around 28%. That's a substantial saving on a 1kWh-class power station, particularly if you've been considering one for emergency preparedness or outdoor use rather than simply as an oversized battery for electronics. It has been slightly under $400 in the past, but this is still a great deal and one I happily recommend.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
Don't mistake the “solar generator” description for meaning solar panels are included. They're optional, so you'll need to buy compatible panels separately if you want off-grid solar charging.
The advertised 2400W figure also comes through Anker's SurgePad technology; the unit's standard rated output is 1800W.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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