The AI era is creating a new CTO

AI can already write production code, review pull requests, generate documentation, diagnose bugs, and propose architectural changes. Its influence now extends beyond developer productivity, affecting how engineering teams are organized, how decisions are made, and where technical authority rests.

CTOs, meanwhile, have always acted as orchestrators. Company growth gradually pulled their attention toward hiring leaders, setting architecture, resolving trade-offs, and improving team performance. Their influence flowed through the organization they built and the people they developed.

Samuel Videau Social Links Navigation CTO at Genius.

AI now changes the organization beneath technical leaders. As of May 2026, Claude authored more than 80% of the code merged into Anthropic’s codebase, while the typical engineer merged eight times as much code per day during the second quarter of 2026 as in 2024. Engineers increasingly direct and review AI-generated work, while retaining responsibility for technical judgment, goal selection, and higher-level decisions.

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Implementation and debugging can increasingly pass to coding agents, leaving engineers responsible for defining tasks, reviewing results, and deciding when human intervention is required.

The middle management tier consequently faces compression, while the CTO comes closer to execution because agent access, architectural rules, security controls, and release criteria affect the entire company.

The CTO’s responsibility is building a verification machine capable of producing sound technical decisions at high speed.

The middle tier compresses

Traditional engineering organizations have always grown through coordination. A CTO worked through vice presidents, directors, and engineering managers, each translating company priorities into technical plans. Managers assigned work, tracked delivery, resolved blockers, and kept teams aligned.

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AI reduces much of this coordination burden. An engineer can describe a feature, ask an agent to inspect the codebase, generate an implementation, write tests, and prepare a pull request. More advanced systems can divide work across several agents and combine their output.

The engineer increasingly manages an AI development team, which compresses roles centered on task distribution and progress tracking. Human leadership retains its value through coaching, conflict resolution, recruitment, and professional growth, while coordination as a standalone function carries less leverage.

Responsibility, therefore, spreads in two directions:

Engineers gain greater ownership because they command far more productive capacity; CTOs become more involved in the systems governing this capacity because one weak permission rule or review gate can expose the entire company.

The distance between technical leadership and execution narrows. A CTO may write little application code, yet needs a precise understanding of how agents create, inspect, test, and deploy it. The role owns the engineering operating system governing people, agents, and software delivery.

The CTO’s verification machine

Verification is now the central technical challenge.

An AI system can generate several possible implementations during the time a human engineer once needed to produce one. This abundance creates a selection problem because companies must identify which implementation fits the architecture, meets security requirements, remains maintainable, and serves the product goal.

The CTO must design a system capable of making these judgments consistently.

Scoped permissions confine each agent to the files, databases, and services required for its assigned task. Automated evaluations test security, performance, and reliability, while agents review one another’s work before sensitive actions reach a human reviewer.

Human approval, however, loses value when engineers face a constant stream of requests that rarely require intervention. After several rounds of autonomous testing and review, most proposed changes arrive in acceptable condition.

Engineers grow accustomed to approving them, attention declines, and the exceptional case becomes harder to detect. Aviation, medicine, and nuclear operations have studied the same effect: repeated exposure to routine confirmations can turn oversight into habit.

Effective verification therefore depends on reducing the volume presented to humans. Routine and reversible actions can pass through automated controls, while unusual, irreversible, or high-impact decisions receive focused review. The interface should present evidence, alternatives, uncertainties, and possible consequences in a form that encourages scrutiny rather than a reflexive approval.

Firm boundaries remain essential. An agent may propose a database migration while execution requires human authorization. It may generate a deployment plan while production credentials remain outside its permissions. It may identify a vulnerability while changes to authentication controls receive senior review.

The system should also measure the quality of oversight through rejection rates, review times, escalation patterns, and the frequency with which human intervention changes an outcome. Human judgment offers the greatest value when attention is reserved for decisions where experience can alter the result.

Audit trails, rollback procedures, and ownership rules complete the machine by making every autonomous action attributable, inspectable, and reversible. These controls determine how an AI-enabled engineering organization behaves and require architectural judgment, security knowledge, product awareness, and an understanding of human behavior under pressure.

The CTO increasingly designs the conditions under which technical decisions emerge, turning individual judgment into a system capable of producing consistent quality without exhausting the people responsible for its highest-risk decisions.

Coding is abundant; judgment is not

AI lowers implementation costs, while software quality still depends on judgment.

A company can now produce more features, integrations, and experiments than its customers need. It can create technical debt faster than any human team and fill a codebase with locally correct changes capable of weakening the system over time.

Planning, testing, and prioritization consequently become the main constraints on engineering output. Strong organizations will know which problems deserve attention, how each feature supports the product, and where technical compromises create long-term costs.

Technical strategy gains value as implementation capacity grows.

Security is more important because agents can act across more systems at greater speed, while testing carries greater responsibility because generated code can appear persuasive while hiding subtle errors. Maintainability is harder as software volume grows faster than human comprehension.

AI commoditizes implementation and raises the value of technical judgment.

The strongest CTOs will turn judgment into repeatable mechanisms by encoding standards into evaluation suites, review policies, deployment gates, and agent instructions.

Privacy, trust, and security

AI systems increasingly retrieve information, make decisions, call external services, modify records, and trigger actions across business systems. Risk therefore depends on authority as much as intelligence.

An agent with access to customer records, payment systems, private repositories, and production environments carries enormous operational power. Prompt injection, compromised model providers, manipulated data sources, and unintended autonomous actions can become entry points into critical systems.

Privacy and trust become architectural concerns. CTOs must define model governance, data permissions, identity controls, and approval requirements. They also decide which information can enter third-party models, which tasks require isolated environments, and which actions always need human confirmation.

Agent identity is essential because companies need to know which agent performed an action, who authorized the task, which data informed the output, and which rules governed the process. Capability provides an incomplete standard because permission determines the level of risk.

After all, a mediocre model with production credentials is more dangerous than a brilliant one in a sandbox.

A strong AI engineering organization treats every agent as an active participant with a defined identity, a limited role, and an auditable history.

Users judge the product

Companies often present AI as a product feature because it attracts attention, although the largest gains may come from using it inside the development process.

Customers judge software by quality, reliability, safety, and speed of improvement. The number of agents contributing to a codebase carries little relevance to their experience. Competitive advantage comes from turning increased engineering capacity into better products while preserving trust.

AI therefore belongs primarily to the production side of the company. It helps engineers explore more implementations, test changes more thoroughly, respond to incidents faster, and improve existing features with greater frequency.

Product design still determines how much complexity reaches the customer and how effectively the software handles permissions, routing, configuration, and other operational decisions.

Customers experience the value of AI through faster product improvement, fewer defects, more responsive support, and software capable of adapting more effectively to their needs. The technology itself can remain largely invisible.

The CTO must ensure increased engineering capacity serves the product and strengthens the customer experience.

CTOs as product leaders

When implementation was expensive, product teams defined requirements and engineering teams built them. Limited development capacity made the division easier to maintain.

AI weakens this boundary because technical capability can influence product direction almost immediately. A CTO can explore several product concepts with agents, create working prototypes, and evaluate constraints before a conventional development cycle begins, bringing engineering into product decisions earlier.

The CTO must decide where automation improves the experience and where human involvement remains essential. Some decisions benefit from speed and consistency, while others require empathy, context, accountability, and careful interpretation of consequences.

These choices combine product judgment with technical judgment. Breadth gains value because AI can help technical leaders acquire deep knowledge of unfamiliar domains quickly, while the advantage comes from connecting engineering, security, customer needs, and business strategy into one coherent system.

Future CTOs will need to understand the complete product environment, including how the company operates, how customers experience it, and how autonomous systems participate in both.

From organization builder to machine builder

Earlier generations of CTOs were remembered for the organizations they created. Their legacy lived in the people they hired, the leaders they developed, the culture they established, and the engineers who continued advancing the company after they left.

AI adds another durable artifact through the agent fleet, permission model, evaluation systems, deployment gates, architectural constraints, and feedback mechanisms left behind by technical leadership. These components determine whether a company can continue producing software safely after senior leaders depart.

The Industrial Revolution expanded physical production by embedding human knowledge into machines and processes. AI can create a comparable expansion in software development by turning parts of technical reasoning into systems capable of continuous operation.

Small teams can build products once requiring entire departments, while established companies can test ideas and improve software at exceptional speed. The outcome depends on the quality of the machinery surrounding the models, because code generation alone can increase software volume while strong verification systems convert AI capacity into reliable innovation.

The next generation of CTOs will be remembered for the machine they leave behind, whose agents, permissions, gates, and evaluations allow humans and AI to keep producing better software long after its architect has gone.

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