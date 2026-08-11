AI transformation is now a leadership test

AI transformation is a technical challenge, an operational challenge, a governance challenge, a cultural challenge and, above all, a leadership challenge.

Some AI implementations have been relatively straightforward, while others, particularly where generative AI has been deployed too quickly, have encountered setbacks.

The headlines are filled with stories of employee resistance, AI systems behaving unpredictably, unexpected costs associated with AI usage, alongside encouraging examples of organizations delivering meaningful business value.

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Despite these mixed outcomes, confidence in AI remains high because organizations are seeing tangible results where implementation has been approached strategically and with strong leadership.

If organizations take the promise - and the risks - of AI seriously, then leadership attention is integral. Leaders need to consider both the immediate and second-order implications across the P&L, workforce, training, culture, customer experience and every part of the organization.

PwC’s latest UK CEO Survey found that 98% expect to make material changes to their business or operating model this year, and 93% say their businesses have now adopted GenAI to some extent. But on the flipside, only 14% of UK business leaders say GenAI has improved profitability over the past year.

Moving quickly

Many businesses have moved quickly from AI curiosity to AI adoption and then found that the hard phase only just begins then. Many organizations are now grappling with the gap between AI adoption and measurable commercial returns.

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Leaders now need to decide where AI genuinely changes the operating model, how teams should work differently, and how to maintain trust with employees and customers as automation becomes more embedded. Transformation cannot be delegated to IT alone. It requires leaders to set clearer priorities, redesign workflows, invest in management capability, and create a culture where people understand both the opportunities and the limitations of new tools.

The initial phase of experimentation and early implementation was comparatively straightforward. Many organizations have now entered a more demanding stage and discovered that AI transformation is very much like all other major transformations: it is not simply a technology initiative; it requires thoughtful planning, organizational alignment and sustained leadership.

The larger a business grows the more complex the real ways of working, with business processes and personalities, making successful transformation a test of judgement, prioritization, trust, and many other ‘soft’ skills as much as technical deployment.

Pilots are easy. Broader change isn’t

AI pilots can often succeed precisely because they are contained, deliberately low-risk, and may be owned by enthusiastic teams looking to solve roadmap challenges. The bigger challenges begin when new automations affect workflows, decision-making, customer experience and employee roles in novel ways, forcing the need for leadership.

One common challenge is that organizations layer AI onto existing processes without questioning whether those processes are still the right ones. For example, a sales team may begin using AI to summarize calls - an easy win. The more important question is how that time is then reinvested: how follow-ups improve, how to make customer relationships stronger, how tracked information is used to power insights.

AI only becomes transformational when leaders connect the technology to measurable improvements in how the business creates value. That requires continual reassessment to ensure that the technology, processes, stakeholders and broader business context remain aligned. This is why genuine business transformation cannot be delegated to IT or to any one department.

IT teams are essential to execute, but leadership is better placed to decide the business priorities that technology serves. Those priorities include fundamental questions: which workflows should change, which decisions should remain human-led, what risks are acceptable, and how success will be measured.

There is a strong case for senior leadership teams becoming fluent not only in AI but also in the capabilities that enable its successful application, including critical thinking, strategic planning and storytelling. These skills help leaders understand the broader systemic effects that AI can amplify - positively or negatively.

If AI is managed as a tool rollout then adoption may not optimally raise productivity, profitability or customer value. Achieving meaningful outcomes requires stronger management disciplines, clearer ownership across leadership teams and greater accountability spanning operations, sales, customer service, HR, finance and compliance.

Trust will be the biggest commercial issue

Pipedrive’s recent research, found that 55% of the public do not fully trust AI. More broadly, many consumers remain skeptical of the sales process itself. Getting over this, changing the perception of the business offering means using AI and strong leadership in concert to make internal transformations support raising external confidence.

Both customers and employees need to understand where AI is being used, why it is being used, and where human judgement still matters. And the research was clear: sales and customer experience teams must be able to develop relationships, showing emotional intelligence and concern for the customer if they are to win hearts and minds.

Using AI for faster responses, automated recommendations or AI-generated communications can damage confidence if they feel impersonal.

AI-generated customer communications should always be appropriately supervised, as inaccuracies can rapidly erode trust. Internally, leaders should ensure employees receive appropriate training, clear guidelines and confidence that AI is being used to support them rather than simply replace them. Transparency, sound judgement and consistent communication are essential if meaningful transformation is to succeed.

Leadership is managing continuous change

Leadership has always been about helping organizations adapt and improve. AI raises that expectation even further.

AI is unlikely to be a one-off transformation program. Instead, it marks the beginning of a period of increasingly rapid operational change. Future technologies, from quantum computing to entirely new forms of automation, will continue to reshape both business and society.

Leaders must stay alert to ensure they are improving and demonstrating the qualities needed at any moment: prioritization, external awareness, empathy, workflow discipline, and the projection of confidence.

Ultimately, the organizations that benefit most from AI will not necessarily be those that adopt the most AI or even the newest AI. They will be those whose leaders understand where technology should reshape the business, and who can build trust while leading that transformation.

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