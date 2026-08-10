Lessons from the World Cup for building more resilient workforces

The World Cup has finished, completing a wave of anticipation, celebration, and distraction that stretched far beyond the stadiums.

For employers, it also served as a real-time test of workforce operations as schedules, staffing needs, and employee engagement were all put under the spotlight.

During the six-week tournament, millions of employees were watching matches, adjusting schedules, arriving late, swapping shifts, requesting time off, or turning up tired after late nights.

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Russell Howe Social Links Navigation Group VP EMEA at UKG.

New UKG research of 8,000 employees across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US estimates the tournament could have resulted in at least £12.6 billion in lost productivity.

In the UK alone, the impact could exceed £680 million, with employees not just following matches during working hours, alter their schedules, or missing work altogether - many admitting they went to work hungover, secretly streamed matches, and pushed the limits of what their employer would allow.

If England had won the final, almost a third of UK employees said they would have taken the day off whether that absence had been approved.

What the World Cup Revealed About the Future of Work

That created a real challenge for employers. But the bigger lesson is not about football. It is about how work now happens.

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The World Cup is a high-profile example of something organizations face every day: unpredictable employee behavior, sudden changes in demand, last-minute absences, weather disruption, supply chain delays, new regulations, and shifting customer expectations.

For frontline-heavy industries in particular, disruption is not an exception to the operating model. It is the operating environment.

The question is whether workplace technology is built for that reality.

Many workforce systems were designed around predictability. They record schedules, track attendance, and report what happened after the fact. That matters, but it is no longer enough.

When conditions change by the hour, organizations need more than systems of record. They need systems of action that help managers see risk earlier, make better decisions faster, and keep work moving in real time.

Three Workforce Strategies That Help Employers Stay Ahead of Disruption

The employers that came out ahead during the World Cup, and during the everyday disruption that followed it, will have done three things differently:

1. See the disruption before it happens

Too often, workforce disruption becomes visible only once it has created a gap. Someone does not arrive. A shift is suddenly under-covered. A manager starts calling around for support.

The business reacts after the damage has begun.

The World Cup gave organizations a chance to get ahead of that pattern.

Employees already signaled intent. They knew which matches mattered to them. They knew when they were likely to want flexibility, when they may have needed time off, and when they were more likely to be distracted or unavailable. Organizations that capture that intent early can turn it into useful operational data.

That does not mean monitoring employees or trying to control their behavior. It means giving people approved ways to communicate availability, preferences, and likely conflicts before they become last-minute absences. When that information is combined with historical absence patterns, demand forecasts, local schedules, and workforce data, managers can identify where risk is most likely to emerge.

A retailer, manufacturer, logistics operation, or hospitality business does not need to know every individual decision. But it does need to know where coverage pressure is building. High-interest match days, late kick-offs, local celebrations, and major national fixtures can all create predictable patterns of disruption.

Seeing that risk early allows organizations to plan differently. They can adjust staffing levels, open additional shifts, prepare contingency cover, or communicate expectations before managers are forced into crisis mode.

2. Design flexibility into the operating model

The instinctive response to disruption is often to tighten control. But rigid rules can push behavior underground.

If employees believe there is no fair or practical way to adjust work around major life moments, they are more likely to find informal workarounds. That can mean last-minute sickness calls, unapproved absences, shift swaps that managers do not see, or colleagues covering gaps without the right skills, rest periods, or compliance checks.

The better approach is to make flexibility visible, fair, and operationally safe.

That means giving employees clear, approved ways to request time off, swap shifts, volunteer for extra hours, adjust availability, or pick up open shifts. It also means giving managers the tools to assess those requests against business need, skills, fatigue, labor rules, and fairness.

This is especially important on the frontline, where the margin for error is small. A missed shift in an office may delay a meeting. A missed shift in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, or logistics can affect safety, service, cost, and compliance.

Flexibility cannot sit outside the workforce strategy. It must be built into it.

For employers, that shift is powerful. Flexibility becomes less of a concession and more of an operating capability.

Employees get more transparency and control. Managers get fewer surprises. The business gets a better chance of protecting service levels without treating people like variables in a spreadsheet.

3. Act in real time when the plan changes

Even the best World Cup plan will not survive unchanged.

A match goes to penalties. Demand spikes unexpectedly. More employees call in sick than forecast. A local team advances further than expected. A manager discovers at short notice that the people available do not have the right skills or certifications.

This is where many workforce systems fall short. They can show the rota. They can record the absence. But they do not always help managers decide what to do next.

Modern workforce management has to move from static planning to real-time execution. Managers need to know where gaps exist, who is available, who is qualified, who is approaching overtime or fatigue limits, and what action will create the best outcome for the business and the employee.

That is where data and AI can play a practical role. Not generic AI layered onto old processes, but intelligence that understands workforce context and helps recommend the next best action. Should a manager offer an open shift? Redeploy someone from a lower-demand area? Approve a swap? Escalate a compliance risk? Adjust breaks? Bring in contingent support?

The value is not simply in having more data. It is in turning workforce data into action while there is still time to influence the outcome.

The real stress test for workplace technology is not whether an organization can create a schedule weeks in advance, but whether it can adapt that schedule minutes after conditions change.

The World Cup is over. The operating lesson is not.

Every organization will face its own version of this disruption: seasonal demand, illness, weather, regulatory change, major events, economic pressure, and shifting employee expectations. The companies that treat these moments as one-off exceptions will keep solving them manually, shift by shift and manager by manager.

The companies that come out ahead will build a more responsive workforce model. They will see risk before it becomes disruption. They will design flexibility into the way work happens. And they will equip managers to act in real time when the plan changes.

The future of workforce management is not about predicting everything perfectly. It is about giving organizations the visibility, intelligence, and agility to keep moving when reality refuses to follow the plan.

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