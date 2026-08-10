Amnezia VPN strengthens its blocking capabilities with 'mandatory update' for Premium and Free users

Amnezia has released a new app upgrade

It’s mandatory for all Amnezia Premium and Amnezia Free users

The VPN recently enhanced its features after falling target to a cyberattack

Amnezia VPN has released a new mandatory app upgrade for its Premium and Free users, as the open-source VPN continues to strengthen its blocking capabilities.

As Russian citizens try to circumvent the country’s ongoing and repeated tightening of digital censorship, Amnezia VPN continues to boost its service to counter it, proving itself to be among the best VPNs truly committed to fighting censorship.

Indeed, the new upgrade promises to make the VPN app easier to use, integrating new system tools and circumventing blocks in 'increasingly ingenious ways', Amnezia said.

Available on all platforms, version 5.0.0.5 aims at strengthening the entire VPN blocking service, and it is mandatory for all Amnezia Premium and Amnezia Free users.

Amnezia VPN — censorship-resistant VPN

Amnezia VPN is an affordable, privacy-focused service that prioritizes essentials like security and censorship unblocking over unnecessary extras. All its apps are open-source, albeit more basic than some competitors. It offers both Free and Premium protection, with the latter billed at $28 for six months and $48 for a year. You have 14 days to decide if you like it or not, risk-free, thanks to its money-back guarantee.

As one of the new features, the app now allows users to install and configure the MTProxy and Telemt proxy services — which are basically designed to help users connect to Telegram in locations where access is blocked or restricted.

This means that, instead of having to manually configure these services on the server, users will be able to let the software handle this task, which will automatically configure the proxy servers for the messaging apps.

In addition, the update expands the networking options available to users. Previously, users could only modify the SNI and port for the XRay protocol (an alternative VPN protocol). Now they can also modify the transport, security stream, and additional HTTP and mKC parameters, giving users greater control over the configuration of their XRay VPN connection and allowing them to customize their VPN more effectively.

Amnezia stated that the update ensures greater stability and fixes several bugs, in addition to offering more comprehensive support for the AmneziaWG 3.0 protocol; but that requires a specific new announcement, and further details will be announced soon.

AmneziaVPN 5.0.0.5 is available for all supported platforms in the "Downloads" section of the website, but there are specific steps for each platform. Indeed, Windows users can install the .exe file, while Android users can download the APK from GitHub.

The VPN service recommends that Linux users follow the update guide. For macOS, users must uninstall previous versions of the VPN, while iOS users can update as usual via iOS.

Developing resilience

🔄Update your Amnezia VPN appWe’ve released version 5.0.0.5 as the first phase of major changes ahead. Available now on our website and Google Play (iOS is pending review). Note: older versions will only support the VLESS protocol moving forward.Read more:…July 29, 2026

With this new update, Amnezia reaffirms its commitment to making the VPN highly resilient over the long term and making it immune to attacks by Russian authorities, which continue to grow increasingly sophisticated.

Indeed, in June the VPN suffered a massive coordinated cyberattack on its VPN infrastructure, allegedly carried out by the Russian media regulatory authority, Roskomnadzor (RKN), and which caused the system to shut down completely.

Despite this, Amnezia promptly released a fix, just a few days after the attack that, according to the VPN, made the infrastructure vulnerable to an attack that came from multiple fronts: from changes in approaches to restricting VPN traffic, searches for the VPN’s protocol signatures, DDoS attacks, phishing, and API scanning.

"Right now we can confirm that AmneziaWG’s developments continue; we have no intention of giving in to the difficulties," Mazay Banzaev, founder of Amnezia VPN, told TechRadar.

Following the attack, the VPN service also stated that it had restored 20 Premium server locations and compensated users affected by the cyberattacks, marking a return to normal service.