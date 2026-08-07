Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has explained why physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 come with a code in a box

Zelnick said the company's business is "well over 90% digital"

He adds that Rockstar priced the Standard and Ultimate Editions well and that "the pre-orders have been exceptional"

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has defended the publisher's decision to release physical editions of Grand Theft Auto 6 with just a digital download code in the box rather than a game disc.

During an investor Q&A session, Zelnick was asked to comment on Sony's plan to end production of game discs in January 2028. While the CEO didn't directly address the matter, he did suggest that a physical edition of GTA 6 won't matter because its business is over 90% digital (via Jason Schreier).

"Our business is well over 90% digitally distributed," Zelnick said. "It's already a digital business."

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When Rockstar Games finally announced the price of GTA 6, it also confirmed that physical copies won't come with a disc, but a code instead which stirred up a bit of controversy.

Until now, Take-Two hasn't addressed the situation, but it seems that the publisher's decision to forgo discs is down to digital sales being more lucrative for the company.

Speaking separately with The Game Business about the same matter, the outlet mentioned that retail has been a key marketing channel for games such as GTA, which Zelnick said was "a good point" and "is why we offer code-in-a-box," and once again mentioned that its business "is well over 90% digital."

Take-Two also revealed (via Variety) that it earned $1.39 billion from GTA 6 pre-orders in just five days with what Zelnick called "unprecedented and astonishing" sales.

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Players have the option to choose between a $79.99 / £69.99 Standard Edition and a $99.99 / £89.99 Ultimate Edition, the latter of which comes with an exclusive collection of additional content, which has also rubbed some fans the wrong way.

But according to Zelnick, Rockstar priced the editions just right.

"I think that Rockstar got it right in terms of the pricing of this standard edition and the pricing of the deluxe edition [Ultimate Edition], and I think there’s no doubt that consumers are really excited about both,” Zelnick said.

"And I think depending on your own ability to pay and how avid a consumer you are, you can choose between them. But the pre-orders have been exceptional, and we’re happy with the mix as well."

GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. A new look at the game, titled 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look,' will premiere on Netflix on August 27.