The HP EliteBook X G2i is an AI-powered laptop that can keep up with your business needs

There are two non-negotiables when looking for the perfect laptop to run your business: versatility and reliability. Thankfully, HP’s new HP EliteBook X G2i covers both bases with ease, offering a portable laptop that’s packed with power.

Light and efficient enough to work from anywhere, while also maintaining excellent performance across demanding AI tasks and workloads, it’s an ideal business companion for enterprise teams and executives alike.

The HP EliteBook X G2i at a glance:

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7

14-inch display

Configurable with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD storage

Weighs as little as 2.20lbs

Cutting-edge tech

(Image credit: HP)

It’s not that long ago that a thin, light laptop would compromise on power and battery life, but that’s simply not the case anymore. Nowhere is that more apparent than with the HP EliteBook X G2i, a Copilot+ PC, which is powered by Intel Core Ultra processor models paired with an Intel AI Boost NPU (Neural Processing Unit).

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The latter is capable of 50 trillion operations per second, clearing the bar (and then some) to be awarded the Copilot+ PC moniker. That means it helps accelerate supported AI workflows.

While there are the obvious use cases, like rewording an email to be more concise or professional in tone, Copilot being baked into Windows 11, and having access to the NPU means swift performance.

That means asking for insights on your budget spreadsheet, generating a fresh image for a PowerPoint presentation, or even looking better in a meeting with real-time blurring of your background are all smoother than on a non-Copilot+ PC. HP also offers its own AI-based noise reduction tech, dynamic voice leveling, and Studio Mode to ensure you always sound your best on calls.

With up to 64GB of RAM included, too, multitasking is smooth, so you can run multiple projects at once. If you’re juggling emails, Slack, Teams, multiple browser tabs, and more, you’ll be thankful for the additional headroom.

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And, with the option to use a touchscreen or a comfortable keyboard and trackpad combo, it’s easier to work on projects your way.

For the leader on the move

(Image credit: HP)

This kind of power would once have come from a beefy desktop rig, but advancements in design mean that the HP EliteBook X G2i is a light machine at just 2.2lbs, making it lighter than many of its rivals.

And, unlike many of its contemporaries, it offers an optional 5G connection for fast data speeds even when you’re away from the office. Need to send an important file but nowhere near a Wi-Fi point? Having issues with airport or hotel connectivity? Being able to work from anywhere is a truly liberating experience.

Of course, the HP EliteBook X G2i wouldn’t be the best ultra-portable enterprise laptop if it didn’t have the battery life to back it up. Thankfully, it delivers in this regard, too, because the Intel Core Ultra processor and AI Boost NPU work closely in tandem to minimize battery drain and keep tasks humming along.

The result is a laptop that will run for your workday and then some, all while being able to slip neatly into a backpack.

It’s also built with workers in mind. The 14-inch display is not only sharp, but also works to protect data from prying eyes with HP’s Sure View 6 technology, while HP Wolf Security offers multi-layered protection, including firmware protection designed to withstand future quantum-computing threats — a growing threat in today’s world.

Whether it’s digging deep into huge workbooks, putting together a last-minute presentation while away from Wi-Fi, or just catching up on emails after a long day, the HP EliteBook X G2i is built for business.