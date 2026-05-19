Microsoft reveals new Surface for Business devices

New Surface Laptop for Business features on-device AI processing and all-day battery life

New Surface Pro for Business offers extra portability and connectivity on the move

Microsoft has unveiled a host of new Surface devices aimed at helping business users get the most out of AI at work.

The company says its new two Surface Laptop for Business editions, and its new Surface Pro for Business device, are designed with AI in mind, while still remaining portable and powerful to tackle all kinds of tasks.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and offering up to all-day battery life, the new devices look to offer office workers and professionals in all industries the chance to get hands-on with AI at work, wherever they are.

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Surface Laptop for Business

(Image credit: Microsoft)

"We have always believed that the hardware people use enables businesses and teams to achieve more," said Microsoft Nancie Gaskill, Vice President, Surface Business, COO, "Surface was created to set the standard for what a premium Windows 11 PC can be, and that standard has never been higher."

The entry-level new Surface Laptop for Business will be available in either a 16GB or 24GB configuration, costing from $1,499, with an 8GB edition set to launch later in 2026 for $1299.99.

It will feature a 12-inch display, a removable Gen 4 SSD, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, support for two 4K monitors and on-device AI processing, ticking a lot of boxes for everyday users, as well as battery life more than twice that seen on the Surface Laptop 5.

For power users, there is also a Surface Laptop for Business edition available in either 13.8inch or 15inch display configuration, costing from $1,949.99. This high-end device will also feature an upgraded haptic touchpad and an optional privacy screen, allowing users to ensure they stay protected no matter where they are, as well as a FullHD 1080p front-facing camera for high-quality video calls, multiple USB ports and even a MicroSD card reader.

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Surface Pro for Business

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The new Surface Pro for Business is the latest addition to Microsoft's 2-in-1 devices, offering a thin and light form factor that can easily slip into a rucksack and weighs less than 1kg.

However it is not lightweight in the hardware department, offering up to 64GB of RAM and up to 1TB additional storage, alongside 2 USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 4 connection, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for extra connectivity.

Featuring a 13-inch display sporting a 2880x1920 resolution, Microsoft says the device's 3:2 ratio will help users switch between their most used apps and services, combining inputs from touch, pen, voice or keyboard (which will be sold separately).

A 5G option will be available, allowing for connectivity on the go, and a 100% recycled aluminium body means the device will be extremely portable, and its 17 hour battery life is more than twice than seen in the Surface Pro 9.

All the new Surface for Business devices are available from today.

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