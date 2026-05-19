Jensen Huang says the era of "useful AI" is here

Nvidia CEO hails the speed and efficiency of new tech

Huang joins Michael Dell on stage to unveil new AI Factory hardware

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has once again laid out his support for increased AI usage in the workplace, highlighting the huge potential productivity and efficiency gains for organizations everywhere.

"Our company has always gone fast, but it’s really going fast now," Huang said on stage at Dell Technologies World 2026 this week, “We’ve now arrived at the era of useful AI, which is the reason why demand is going parabolic, utterly parabolic."

"What took months now takes weeks. What took weeks now takes days. And what takes days now takes hours. Things that would have taken an hour, you and I expect instantly now. It’s a big deal in productivity, but a gigantic leap in computation requirements."

Latest Videos From

"The new Jensen"

"What has really changed is that our ambition has changed," Huang continued. "There’s no question my ambition has changed. I wanted to be somebody to do something, make a contribution, but was the old Jensen. The new Jensen: I’ve got big ambitions now!"

“The amount of software work that we do in our company now supported by agents is incredible,” Huang added.

“One engineer, a really good engineer today, is working with an agent, but a really great engineer in the future is going to be orchestrating a whole bunch of agents. We’re going to be orchestrating a whole bunch of sub-agents to do work. We’ve now arrived at the era of useful AI, which is just really exciting for all of us because until now it’s been novel.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Huang was speaking at his now traditional cameo appearance at Dell Technologies World 2026, where he spoke alongside company CEO and founder Michael Dell, who was also keen to espouse on the benefits of workplace AI.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Not long ago AI meant assistants that could write faster and summarize better and answer questions, but that was from the age of 20 percent to 30 percent productivity gains,” Dell noted. “It was valuable and kind of amazing but really only the beginning. Now we’re deploying agentic AI autonomous agents that plan, reason, execute and adapt and close a loop.”

Now is the time for businesses to “completely rethink and reimagine” workflows for the agentic AI era, Dell continued, noting that this, "is going to lead us to gains of 20 times and 30 times in terms of productivity improvement...so who gets there first will rapidly distance themselves from all the rest, and the companies that do not become agentic AI-driven businesses I think will struggle to survive.”

Huang and Dell also unveiled a host of new improvements to their AI Factory initiative, which will be boosted by the new Nvidia hardware announced earlier this year at GTC 2026.

This includes a Dell PowerRack with Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 (a version of which was signed on stage by Huang), which the company says can deliver up to 10x lower cost-per-token than Nvidia Blackwell for massive-scale agentic AI inferencing, alongside new PowerEdge XE9880L, XE9885L and XE9882L servers — the first built on Nvidia HGX Rubin NVL8, supporting up to 144 GPUs per rack with 100% direct liquid-cooled compute nodes and up to 5.5x the performance of HGX B200.

Dell signed off by calling Huang a “great partner and friend, a true leader and visionary of the AI age,” noting how the next era of AI infrastructure is going to “built by deep partnerships between companies that are advancing accelerated computing and the companies that know how to deploy it across the real world.”

“I’m here every year selling Dell!” Huang quipped.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.