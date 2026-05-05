'AI creates jobs': Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang once again says workers have nothing to fear
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By Mike Moore published
Nvidia CEO also hits back at 'AI doomers'
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- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts AI will generate more jobs than it ends
- AI is [the] United States’ best opportunity to re-industrialize, Huang says
- Huang also says "AI doomers" "misunderstand" the technology
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has again laid his belief that utilizing AI at work will make us all more productive, and efficient.
Speaking with MSNBC’s Becky Quick at a Milken Institute event, Huang promoted the idea AI would create large numbers of jobs, instead of leading to a widespread extinction of roles.
“AI creates jobs,” Huang said, “AI is [the] United States’ best opportunity to re-industrialize” itself.Article continues below