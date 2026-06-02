Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang drops into Microsoft Build 2026 keynote

Now AI is "actually useful", it's even more exciting, he says

Nvidia's new RTX Spark chip will power future Windows 11 laptops, including the new Surface RTX Spark Dev Box

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has claimed the AI age has turned a major corner, with the benefits now being seen by more and more workers across the world.

Speaking via video link at Microsoft Build 2026 as a guest spot in Satya Nadella’s opening keynote, Huang built on his company’s recent Computex 2026 announcements by revealing more on how the two firms are going to be working together.

But it was the increasing ubiquity of AI technology in offices and homes that caused Huang to make his most interesting statement.

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AI convergence

The theme of Nadella’s keynote was "unmetered intelligence", and a very tired-sounding Huang (who was speaking from Computex 2026 in Taipei at 1am local time - possibly why he wasn’t wearing his trademark leather jacket) praised the relationship between Microsoft's software and Nvidia's hardware to unlock this new world.

“We've been working for a decade and a half together, getting ready for, really, what happened in the last several months,” Huang said. “All of a sudden, because of agentic systems, the convergence of these rules, AI is now useful."

“It's clear that agentic systems are useful, that it's doing productive work, and also tokens are now profitable as a result,” Huang said.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Huang’s speech came shortly after Nvidia announced its new Arm-based laptop chip at Computex 2026 in a bid to take on the likes of not just Intel and AMD, but also hardware makers such as Apple.

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Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip will power future Windows 11 laptops, including the new Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, unveiled by Nadella at Microsoft Build.

The new device, designed specifically for AI developers will offer a ridiculous-sounding 1 petaflop of AI compute alongside 128 GB of unified memory capable of running up to 120B parameter models locally.

"This all started about three years ago," Huang revealed, "we were talking about how we could build a new class of PCs that's incredible for designers and creators, for AI, and be one of these systems has the processing capability, but also the software stack integrated...and here we are, we've built an incredible new chip, supported by all this software you created for Windows."

"We now essentially have the ability to have an autonomous agent running on the PC...the PC evolved from being an incredible tool...the idea that I could be travelling, and I can text my PC and ask it to get some coding done, and it would fire up the tools, and make the modifications I told it to do...my PC became an assistant!"

"The idea that the PC evolved from a personal computer to a personal PC, is just so exciting, and to see it come to life, and actually do that, I'm super excited by that."

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