Microsoft reveals seven new AI models

Microsoft’s AI head has unveiled a host of new AI models from the company as it looks to encourage developers to keep pushing the boundaries of the technology.

Mustafa Suelyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, took to the stage at Microsoft Build 2026 to announce the new launches, but also explain more about the company’s reasoning in its AI development.

He noted that Microsoft’s AI work would always look to support human workers and users, not replace them, as it looks to create what the company calls “humanist superintelligence”.

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“Humanist superintelligence”

“We really are living in the most remarkable times,” Suleyman said, “since I started working in AI, the compute that we use to train frontier models has increased by 1 trillion fold - that’s 12 orders of magnitude in just 15 years. It’s now clear that a consistent, exponential increase in computation leads to predictable advances in AI capabilities, and in the next few years, we’re going to see three orders of magnitude of compute applied to train frontier models.

“Intelligence is now a function of compute, long linear hill climbing has become the norm, the scaling laws are clearly holding, and it is a remarkable time in our industry.”

Suleyman said his company is working towards a goal of “humanist superintelligence” with state-of-the-art AI capabilities explicitly designed “to serve humans, not replace them.

“The type of AI we create really does matter,” he added, “we need an AI that places humanity first, that always prioritizes human well-being, and human progress. This is the core philosophy and motivation behind our superintelligence efforts at Microsoft - and it shapes everything that we do."

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In order to continue its aim to “keep developers building at the absolute frontier,” Suleyman announced no less than seven new Microsoft AI models across the fields of image, voice and transcription.

But it also includes coding, with the new Microsoft's MAI-Code-1 model specifically designed for GitHub, and MAI-Thinking-1, its first reasoning model, trained using what Suleyman called "clean and commercially licensed data," with high performance and low token cost.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

In order to help spur on AI usage and development in the scientific fields, the company also revealed more on Microsoft Discovery, its agentic AI platform focused on "a new era of research and development".

Now generally available, including an app now in early preview, Microsoft Discovery app uses specialized agents deployed by humans to mimic the scientific method across large amounts of knowledge to generate hypotheses and validate theories in a continuous loop.

Microsoft says the tool will be especially useful for customers in highly demanding and regulated industries like food and energy, who can now have the ability to utilize agentic discovery for their research and development, greatly speeding up the research process across industries.

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